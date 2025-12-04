Old Photographs of Christmas in Toronto (1908 – 1989)

For much of the 20th century, Christmas in Toronto was a season of bright streets, bustling shops, and shared excitement. Beginning in the early 1910s, downtown storefronts along Yonge and Queen Street set the tone for the city’s celebrations. Shop windows glowed with twinkling lights, moving figures, and snowy miniature scenes that drew crowds of families and curious children.

By the 1920s, Eaton’s had become the centrepiece of holiday decorating. Its grand window displays and the annual Santa Claus Parade turned the department store into a winter landmark. The tradition of stopping to admire the windows became a cherished outing, marking the official start of the season for many Torontonians.