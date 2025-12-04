Tragedy Plus Time: Toronto Comedian Evan Dubois

Evan Dubois is a Toronto-based comedian blending traditional stand-up with comedy songs, visual gags, and creative bits that push the boundaries of what a live set can be. Inspired by Bo Burnham, Dimitri Martin, and Mike Birbiglia, Evan’s act is equal parts silly and smart, mixing music, satire, and storytelling into something uniquely his own.

How would you describe your comedy style?

I would describe my style as different. I do some traditional stand-up in my act, but I also do comedy songs, pictures, graphs and a bunch of other things that aren’t normally considered “Traditional Stand-up”.

Who are some of your influences?

My biggest influence is definitely Bo Burnham. Some of the others would include Dimitri Martin, Mike Birbiglia, Flight of the Conchords and Pete Holmes.

Who was your favourite comedian growing up?

My favourite comedian growing up has to have been Mike Birbiglia. I always loved how his shows were structured to have stories based around a central theme.

Who is your favourite comedian now?

My favourite comedian right now is Bo Burnham. His special, “Inside”, is one of the best things I’ve ever watched.

What is your pre-show ritual?

My pre-show ritual is mostly just tuning my guitar in a corner so I don’t disturb anybody.

What is your favourite place you have performed? Why?

My favourite place to perform is the Comedy Bar. The staff is super kind, and the shows are always so much fun! I’ve performed in bigger venues, but it’s never as fun as Comedy Bar!

What is your favourite bit you have written and why were you proud of it?

The bit I am most proud of is a song called “He is just bald”. The song is about the sorrows of a bald guy who everyone assumes is racist because of his baldness. In the end, my character ironically realizes that he only feels empathy regarding this stereotype because it could affect him one day, and not because stereotyping people is wrong in the first place. I’m proud of this bit because, as well as being funny, it also makes a point about the selfish nature of people.

What is your favourite medium for listening or finding new comics/comedians?

My favourite way to listen to new comics is live! Nothing beats live comedy!

Tell us a joke about your city.

A joke about Toronto:

Toronto Maple Leaf Star, Morgan Rielly, married figure skating gold medalist, Tessa Virtue.

Making Tessa a “Trophy Wife” and Morgan a “Regular Husband”.

Do you have anything to promote right now?

I recently taped a 40-minute comedy special at The John Candy Box Theatre.

Where can we follow you?

Instagram | YouTube | TikTok

PAY IT FORWARD: Who is another local comic/comedian we should know about?

A comic you should know about is Sebastian Chow! He is a super hard worker and a great writer!