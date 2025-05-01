Tragedy Plus Time: Toronto Comedian Jabar Bains

Jabar Bains is a Toronto-based comedian who discovered his love for stand-up during late-night visits to The Comedy Store in Los Angeles while on a film shoot. A storyteller at heart, Jabar draws on his real-life experiences to craft sets that highlight the humour in everyday life, blending cultural observations and personal anecdotes. Recently, Jabar has performed in New York City, connecting with audiences on iconic stages, and continues to share updates and projects on Instagram.

How would you describe your comedy style?

I’m a storyteller at heart. My comedy is built on real-life experiences, and I love weaving those stories into my sets. Life has a way of throwing curveballs, and I try to turn those moments into something we can all laugh at. Whether it’s something funny that happened to me or a quirky observation about life, my goal is always to connect with the audience through shared human experiences.

Who was your favourite comedian growing up?

Growing up, Russell Peters was a huge influence on me. As an Indian Canadian, I didn’t see many people who looked like me on TV, but Russell changed that. He showed us that we could have our own voice in comedy, and that was empowering. His ability to connect with a diverse audience while celebrating our shared culture made him a true trailblazer.

Who is your favourite comedian now?

I’m really inspired by the storytelling style of comedians like Hasan Minhaj, Aziz Ansari, and John Mulaney. They each have a unique way of taking personal stories and turning them into something larger, whether it’s political, cultural, or simply observational. I admire their wit, the way they draw you in with their stories, and their ability to make even the toughest topics feel relatable and funny.

What is your pre-show ritual?

Before I hit the stage, I like to slow down and get centred. A cup of orange pekoe tea and a chewy chocolate chip cookie do wonders for my mood. I also take time to listen to my set in the car on the way to the venue, which helps me refine the punchlines and tags. By the time I step on stage, I’m usually brimming with new material I’m excited to test out.

What is your favourite place you have performed? Why?

Comedy Bar in Toronto will always be special to me. It’s where I took my first steps as a stand-up comedian. The energy in that room is like nothing else—intimate but full of possibility. It’s where I learned the ropes, honed my craft, and felt the magic of a live audience. Performing there still feels like coming home.

What is your favourite bit you have written and why were you proud of it?

One of my favourite bits is about my time working as a teacher and being bullied by my students. It’s a personal story that brings out a lot of laughs, but also sheds light on the struggles teachers face. I’m proud of it because it’s not only funny but also poignant. Comedy is at its best when it’s real and raw, and this bit highlights how humour can be a coping mechanism in difficult situations.

What is your favourite medium for listening or finding new comics/comedians?

I love using Netflix, Instagram, and Spotify to discover new talent. On long drives, I’ll put together a playlist of stand-up specials and just listen. If I hear a joke that really resonates with me, I’ll look up the comedian and dive into their material. It’s a great way to expand my perspective and keep my comedy fresh.

Tell us a joke about your city.

Growing up in Toronto with my Indian immigrant parents, I’d get called all sorts of nicknames. One that stuck was “Paky” (short for Pakistani), which never made sense to me. So, one day, I went home and my parents, who were from India, told me, “Jabar, India is at war with Pakistan.” And I thought, Wait a minute… I identify as the enemy?

Do you have anything to promote right now?

I’d love for people to follow me on Instagram, where I share updates, thoughts, and the occasional funny video. Stay tuned for some exciting projects coming soon!

Where can we follow you?

Instagram | IMDB

PAY IT FORWARD: Who is another local comic/comedian we should know about?

My friend and fellow comedian/actor Alex Kotsyk is doing a lot for the Ukrainian community by providing good entertainment.