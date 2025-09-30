Farewell to a Toronto Institution: The Imperial Pub to Close After 81 Years

Downtown Toronto is undergoing yet another transformation. One of its longstanding landmarks, the Imperial Pub, located at 54–74 Dundas Street East, just east of Yonge Street and steps from Yonge-Dundas Square, is set to close its doors on November 15, 2025, after 81 years of service (Imperial Pub).

This closure signifies more than the end of a beloved bar; it marks the loss of a piece of Toronto’s history and a pivotal moment in the evolution of the Yonge and Dundas area.

The Legacy of the Imperial Pub

Origins and Early Years

In 1944, Jack Newman, then 30 years old, took over a hotel and beverage business, transforming it into what was first called the Imperial Hotel (ACO Toronto). At that time, Ontario’s liquor laws were more restrictive: establishments needed to maintain lodging to serve alcohol, and men and women were segregated in pubs (Enright Cattle Co.).

Upstairs, there were nine rooms for lodging; downstairs, the drinking area began its long life as a public house. As regulations changed, those upstairs rooms were phased out and converted into more traditional pub space (ACO Toronto).

A Quirky, Beloved Neighbourhood Bar

Through the decades, the Imperial retained a quirky, timeless atmosphere. Its downstairs bar featured a wraparound counter and, famously, a large aquarium (the “Aquarium Bar”) built in the 1970s as liquor laws relaxed (The Bridge News).

Upstairs, the “library” room evolved: leather chairs, bookshelves, a pool table, and cozy nooks. Students from Ryerson (now Toronto Metropolitan University) have long gravitated there, drawn by cheap pints and a space to hang out or study (Great Canadian Pubs).

The pub also functioned as a live music venue, book launch space, and gathering place (Exclaim). Founder Jack Newman passed away in 2008 at age 93, but the pub remained in family hands, carrying on through multiple generations (The Eyeopener).

The Imperial even survived a redevelopment threat in 1998 tied to Yonge-Dundas Square, thanks to public outcry and petitions (Great Canadian Pubs).

The Changing Face of Yonge & Dundas

The area around Yonge & Dundas has arguably seen some of Toronto’s most dramatic transformations.

Mid-20th Century: Local Shops & Theatres

In earlier decades, the Yonge corridor featured bookstores, clothing shops, diners, small theatres, and music venues. The Colonial Tavern, a jazz hotspot, once stood nearby. The strip was a cultural hub of live acts, cinema, and community.

The opening of the Eaton Centre in the 1970s reshaped retail, pulling in national chains and changing foot traffic. As Ryerson expanded, student life intensified around the Imperial.

Early 21st Century: Intensification and Redevelopment

Over time, many low-rise storefronts gave way to mixed-use towers. Small businesses struggled with rising costs, while newer residents brought demand for cafés, tech stores, and condos.

The Imperial Pub remained a rare holdout — a time capsule resisting gentrification in the middle of an ever-denser neighbourhood. But prime land draws developers, and the pub site is now slated for redevelopment.

The Development That Will Replace the Imperial

The pub’s property at 54–74 Dundas Street East has been sold, and City Council has approved a by-law amendment allowing for a 23-storey mixed-use tower with 336 residential units on the site (On The Record). Earlier versions of the plan described a 30-storey condo with 287 units, retail at grade, and shared amenity spaces (GTA Homes). The approved version scales this to 23 storeys, but still signals major change.

The new tower will likely bring modern retail and housing, though it will erase the quirky pub that once anchored the block. The developer behind the project is BAZIS Inc., known for other mixed-use condo projects in Toronto.

Additionally, nearby at 100 Bond Street, BAZIS is constructing another high-rise mixed-use development, just steps from Dundas Station and Ryerson University (Livabl), signalling significant change to this part of downtown Toronto.

Closing Time: November 15, 2025

The Imperial Pub will officially close on November 15, 2025. On its official website, the owners write:

“With great sadness, we must inform you that we will be closing the pub on November 15, 2025. It has been an honour and a delight to serve you.”

Reflection: Loss, Memory, and What Comes Next

The Imperial’s closing marks more than just another redevelopment. For students, locals, and music lovers, it was a meeting place, a hideaway, and a piece of Toronto history.

As glass and steel continue to rise around Yonge and Dundas, one of downtown’s quirkiest landmarks will soon be gone — remembered in stories, pints shared, and generations of nights out.