The Menopause Foundation of Canada is a national non-profit dedicated to breaking the silence around one of the most misunderstood and underserved stages of women’s health. Co-founded by Janet Ko in 2022, the foundation is leading the charge to close the menopause knowledge gap, improve access to care, and build menopause-inclusive workplaces across Canada.

After being blindsided by her own experience with perimenopause while at the peak of her corporate career, Janet realized how little information, support, or medical guidance was available. She and co-founder Trish Barbato rallied top Canadian menopause experts and advocates to start changing the conversation—because no woman should have to suffer in silence.

Through landmark reports, national campaigns, and partnerships with major employers like IKEA, AMEX, and BMO, the Foundation is raising awareness of the $3.5 billion economic impact of unmanaged menopause symptoms and showing what’s possible when women are properly supported.

Describe your charity/non-profit/volunteer work in a few sentences.

What problem does it aim to solve?

Our mission is to eliminate misinformation, social stigma and taboos associated with menopause. Too many women suffer in silence, unaware of their options or unable to access proper care. Imagine a future where this important women’s health issue is fully supported by our health care system, government, business and the broader community.

When did you start/join it?

I co-founded the Menopause Foundation of Canada in 2022 with Trish Barbato, a friend and former colleague. We brought together a medical advisory board of some of the country’s top menopause specialists and a small but mighty team of talented women to ignite a national conversation on menopause and effect real change.

What made you want to get involved?

Like many women, I was blindsided by menopause. At the height of my career as a Senior Vice President, I began experiencing symptoms I had no idea were related to the menopause transition—I hadn’t even heard the word perimenopause. I was shocked by how little I knew, and even more surprised by the lack of information and support available, including from health professionals. I realized this was a widespread and overlooked issue impacting half the population, and I wanted to take action to make a big change.

What was the situation like when you started?

The topic was largely taboo or invisible in public conversation. It was absent from workplace policies, missing from medical education, and rarely discussed in the media. Women were left to figure it out on their own.

How has it changed since?

We’re seeing real momentum. Our landmark reports, The Silence and the Stigma: Menopause in Canada and Menopause and Work in Canada, helped spark a national conversation. Our workplace report revealed the staggering $3.5 billion annual economic impact due to the unmanaged symptoms of menopause. Over 150 leading employers—including Sun Life, IKEA, AMEX and BMO—have joined our Menopause Works Here campaign to create menopause-inclusive workplaces. Women are driving advocacy by educating themselves and demanding better care. Healthcare providers are proactively seeking menopause education, and governments are starting to take notice. While the issue is finally gaining the recognition it deserves, urgent action is required.

What more needs to be done?

We need to ensure all women can access evidence-based care, including Health Canada-approved menopause hormone therapy and other treatments that help women thrive and reach their full potential. We also need to ensure that healthcare providers receive updated menopause training and that they are appropriately compensated for their time. Public health education needs to be improved, and more research on menopause-related health issues should be a priority. This is just the beginning.

How can our readers help?

Talk about menopause. Don’t trivialize the symptoms women experience or let menopause be a punchline. Support our advocacy. And ask your employer: Do we support people going through menopause? Visit our website to download free resources, become a subscriber or to make a donation.

Do you have any events coming up?

October is World Menopause Month, and we’ll be launching a Menopause Works Here™ Best Practice session featuring leading employers and the actions they’re taking to create menopause inclusive workplaces. We’ll also be hosting a free virtual Menopause Illuminated webinar with a trusted menopause expert. Follow us to learn more.

Where can we follow you?

Website | Instagram | LinkedIn

PAY IT FORWARD: What is an awesome local charity that you love?

I’d love to highlight The Period Purse — they work to achieve menstrual equity and end period poverty across Canada. Their mission complements ours by supporting dignity and health across the reproductive life cycle.