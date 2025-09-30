Champion the dog is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

Meet Champion, a sweet, social, and affectionate dog who’s ready to make your heart melt! At first, Champion was a bit eager during our walks, pulling at the start, but with a little redirection, she quickly calmed down and walked beautifully beside me. She’s got an excitement about her, especially when she sees other dogs, but with a few tasty Milk Bones, she’s easily redirected.

Champion is such a lovebug-she’s absolutely wonderful with people, always wagging her tail and looking for affection. She even rolls onto her back for belly rubs and gives the sweetest hand licks. She’s friendly with everyone who comes her way and loves any kind of attention. During our walk, she was playful and full of energy, but after a little while, she found her pace and was a pleasure to stroll with.

Though she was a bit rambunctious at times-nibbling my arm like a corn on the cob and jumping up to say “hello”-it just shows how much she loves to be around people. She’s got a playful side that’s sure to bring joy to any household. Champion is also a bit of a social butterfly, showing lots of interest in other dogs, but with gentle guidance, she’s easily refocused.

If you’re looking for a fun, loving companion who will shower you with affection, playfulness, and a whole lot of personality, Champion just might be the dog for you! She’s ready to bring joy into your home. Are you ready to welcome this beautiful girl?

Champion

Breed: Mixed Breed, Large (over 44 lbs fully grown), Mix

Age: 1 Year 9 Months

Sex: Female

Size: L

Colour: Blond

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

