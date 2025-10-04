Andromeda the cat is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

Like her namesake in Greek mythology, Andromeda’s tale is one of bravery, beauty, and resilience. Once a street princess protecting her little “constellation” of kittens, she stood strong and guarded them with all the fierceness of a true warrior queen. Now that her kittens have grown, Andromeda has finally stepped into her own legend.

At first, her royal decree was simple: bring snacks, leave swiftly. After all, a princess expects tributes. But as time passed, she revealed her strength and spirit, especially when a wand toy dares to cross her path-she hunts, she leaps, she conquers. It’s a battle worthy of legends, the kind that makes tales we will tell of her for centuries to come.

Andromeda is still a “look but don’t touch” kind of beauty, preferring admiration from afar. And honestly, who wouldn’t gaze in awe at a princess who could have been placed among the constellations for her grace alone?

If you’re seeking a companion who shines brightest when she’s free to be herself, Andromeda will be the star of your story.

Andromeda

Breed: Domestic Shorthair, Mix

Age: 2 Years 1 Month

Sex: Female

Size: M

Colour: Black

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

About this column:

Each week we feature animals available for adoption from local shelters in the Toronto area with the hopes that our readers will assist in finding good homes for them. If you, or someone you know, has the resources to take care of one of these animals, please do get in touch with the appropriate shelter via the links provided.