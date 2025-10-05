Farm Boy shared with us this irresistible recipe for Pepperoni, Sausage, and Pesto Pizza Rolls, a fun and flavorful twist on classic pizza night. Packed with layers of marinara, pesto, pepperoni, sausage, and gooey cheese, these golden rolls bake up into the perfect shareable treat. Whether served as a hearty appetizer or the star of the table, they’re guaranteed to be a crowd-pleaser.

Pepperoni, Sausage, and Pesto Pizza Rolls

Prep Time: 20 min

Cook Time: 32 min

Serves: Makes 8 pieces

Ingredients:

1 pack Farm Boy™ Pizza Dough thawed overnight in fridge

1 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil

½ cup Farm Boy™ Marinara Sauce plus more for serving

½ pack Farm Boy™ Fresh Basil Pesto

1 cup sliced pepperoni

2 Farm Boy™ Artisan Sausages removed from casings, cooked, and crumbled

1 ½ cup Farm Boy™ Italian Blend Shredded Cheese divided

¼ Parmigiano Reggiano plus more for garnish

basil leaves for garnish

Farm Boy™ Organic Crushed Chili Peppers for garnish

Directions:

Grease a 9” cast iron skillet or round baking pan. On a lightly floured surface, roll out dough into a 16” x 10” rectangle. Dimple dough lightly with your fingers, then spread olive oil all over the surface. Spread ½ cup Farm Boy™ Marinara Sauce over dough, then dollop Farm Boy™ Fresh Basil Pesto all over, spreading gently. Arrange pepperoni slices and crumbled sausage over pesto and then sprinkle with 1 cup Farm Boy™ Italian Blend Shredded Cheese and Parmigiano Reggiano. Roll up from the long edge, pinching the edges closed. Cut across into 8 pieces. Arrange rolls, cut side down on prepared pan, spacing them out as you can. Let pan rest for 20 minutes to allow for the dough to rise a bit. At this time, preheat the oven to 400°F. Bake for 20 minutes, then sprinkle remaining ½ cup Farm Boy™ Italian Blend Shredded Cheese. Return to the oven and bake for 10-12 more minutes, or until cheese is golden brown. Remove from oven, sprinkle with 2 Tbsp Parmigiano Reggiano, basil leaves, and Farm Boy™ Organic Crushed Chili Peppers. Serve with a bowl of Farm Boy™ Marinara Sauce for dipping.

***

Chef’s Tips:

* Fillings can be varied – try chopped olives, sliced mushrooms, bell and/or hot peppers, anchovies, cooked bacon, etc.

* Add other dipping sauces, like our Farm Boy™ Toum.

* These make a great party appetizer! You may want to double the recipe to serve a crowd!