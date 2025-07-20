Recipe for Mango Sticky Rice from Chef Nuit Regular

Mango Sticky Rice, or Khao Mun Mamuang, is a beloved Thai dessert that pairs sweet, creamy coconut rice with juicy ripe mangoes. This vibrant dish from Chef Nuit Regular is both comforting and refreshing, making it perfect for warm weather or whenever you’re craving something tropical and indulgent.

Mango Sticky Rice | Khao Mun Mamuang

Serves 2 to 3

Ingredients:

2 cups Thai white glutinous rice, soaked in 4 cups room-temperature water for at least 6 hours or overnight

2½ cups well-shaken coconut milk, divided

¼ cup coconut sugar

2 tablespoons Thai cane sugar

1¼ teaspoons sea salt, divided

2 fresh or thawed frozen pandan leaves, lightly bruised and tied into 1 knot

1½ teaspoons rice flour

3 sweet medium-ripe mangoes, peeled and cut into bite-size pieces

Directions:

Make the sticky rice: Fill a steamer pot about a third of the way with water. Bring to a boil over high heat. Line the steamer tier with a double layer of wet cheesecloth. Place the tier over the boiling water. Drain the soaked rice and transfer to a medium bowl. Once steam begins to rise through the cheesecloth, use a large spoon or ladle to sprinkle the rice evenly in a circle, keeping it about 2 inches from the edge. Use the spoon to create a small hole in the centre to allow steam to circulate. Cover, reduce the heat to medium, and steam until fully cooked—25 to 30 minutes. Begin checking at 25 minutes. The rice should look almost transparent with no visible white centres and feel tender. Steam 5 more minutes if needed. Transfer the cooked rice to a large cutting board. Using wet hands, roll and knead the rice about 10 times until it softens and sticks together into a ball. Transfer to a large bowl and cover with plastic wrap to prevent drying out. Make the coconut mixture: In a small saucepan, combine 1½ cups coconut milk, coconut sugar, cane sugar, 1 teaspoon salt, and the pandan leaves. Bring to a boil over medium heat, stirring occasionally until the sugar dissolves (8–10 minutes). Remove from heat and discard the pandan leaves. Pour the hot coconut mixture over the warm sticky rice. Stir well, then cover and let sit for 15 minutes. Flip the rice in the bowl, cover again, and let sit for 5 more minutes. Make the coconut sauce topping: In a small saucepan, mix the remaining ½ cup coconut milk with the rice flour and remaining ¼ teaspoon salt. Stir until flour dissolves. Bring to a boil over medium heat and cook for 2–3 minutes until thickened. Remove from heat and transfer to a bowl. To serve: Scoop the sweet coconut rice onto 2 medium plates and gently flatten. Arrange mango pieces on top and drizzle with the coconut milk sauce to taste.

Note: Soak the Thai white glutinous rice for at least 6 hours or overnight.