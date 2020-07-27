Homegrown Business: Text-Based Cannabis E-Commerce TokeText

Cart checkout can be frustrating sometimes, as as we advance technologically, businesses have come up with alternatives to the traditional “add to cart” procedure. This week we spoke to Jeremy Potvin, founder of TokeText, a new text-based cannabis e-commerce to learn more about how his business is making online shopping easier!

What is your business called and what does it do?

TokeText is a text-based cannabis e-commerce company that lets GTA consumers discover all of the incredible products available in the Canadian market. Everyday users get a text featuring one cool product. We feature best selling gummies, beverages, pre-rolls, dry flower and more from big and small producers. When they see a product they like all they have to do is reply with the number of units they want. No annoying checkout cart procedure – just reply with a number and it’s on its the way.

What made you want to do this work?

TokeText was originally built as a competitive advantage for our parent company and stores, Weedbox and Corner Cannabis. But, as we launched into our pilot program we quickly realized what we had actually built. Multiple LPs reached out in the first week asking for details and how we can work together. We decided that the platform would best serve the Canadian consumer if we eventually let all retailers connect. This way as we grew the consumer base there would be more retailers able to provide lightning fast delivery and pickup options. Eventually, a consumer will be able to pick their local favourite dispensary as their “home-store”.

What problem does this solve?

This solves several problems. Number one, it makes it easy to discover great products in the Canadian market. The OCS has hundreds of products and new ones are launching every week which makes it tough to even know where to begin. We make it easy to find brands to connect with and products that deliver the experiences you are looking for. Next, we make shopping fun again. The entire experience is a joy from sign up to purchasing. The day you sign up is the only day you will see a checkout cart. After that, you just reply with numbers a trigger words and the products get delivered. And lastly, we give you your time back. Not everyone wants to jump in their car, drive to the local shop, find parking and line up to get in. The most common feedback we get is thanks for reminding the consumer how valuable their time is.

Who are your clientele/demographics?

At this early stage, it’s kind of all over the board. It’s a pretty even combination of medium to heavy users, newbies to cannabis, and casual users. We expect this to change with time and as our product assortment broadens.

How does your business make money? How does it work?

TokeText takes a small percentage of the sale. That’s it. We bring retailers new customers to build relationships for a very small fee. We also make it easy for the retailer to be stocked and ready for the daily offers through a predictive modeling engine.

Where in Toronto can we find your profession?

Right now the pilot store is in Burlington but we deliver all over the GTA.

What is the best question a prospective customer could ask a member of your profession when comparing services?

Why does TokeText need my credit card upfront?

We store your credit card and shipping address on the day you sign up so you never have to waste time with that again. It makes the shopping experience all joy.

What is the best part about what you do? What is the worst part?

Cannabis is the best industry to be in. We are building the infrastructure that this industry will exist on for the next 10 decades. It’s a ton of fun. The only challenging part has been the constantly changing regulations which has made it difficult to properly plan your roadmaps.

What is your favourite joke about your own profession?

While I’m not sure anyone in cannabis has laughed at *anything* in over a year, I definitely haven’t helped as I don’t know any cannabis jokes.

PAY IT FORWARD: What is another Toronto business that you love?

The Fourth Man in the Fire is the best pizza in Toronto and pivoted during COVID to the best pizza place, candy place and ice cream shop in the city. I’m pretty sure they have never been busier.