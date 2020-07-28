“Five Minutes With” Local Pop and Contemporary R&B Artist Ashley Lyn

Ashley Lyn is a 25 year old Jamaican-Chinese songstress based in Toronto, Canada. Best described as a vocal powerhouse with a pop princess mentality and an ‘island girl aesthetic,’ this new artist is making waves across the genres of Pop and contemporary R&B. Singing since the early age of 2 to classic pop hits on the radio while back home growing up in Mandeville, Jamaica, her fascination with the North American music industry from such an impressionable age has been the driving force behind her lifelong passion for music, fashion and performing.

Growing up in Ajax, Ontario as a shy wallflower after experiencing the culture shock of immigrating to Canada in the early 2000s, she was finally able to work up the courage to reveal her musical talents and gain confidence on stage performing for her peers at various high school talent shows and open mics. She is a combination of brains and beauty, with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Creative Industries (2017) from Ryerson University, where she specialized in arts administration, cultural management and the business, legal and marketing of the music and film industries which landed her an internship at a major record label in the artist marketing & brand partnerships division.

After breaking out of her shell and gaining popularity posting covers and performing locally at various showcases, galas & events in the GTA and Toronto over the past decade as well as working behind-the-scenes on behalf of other artists, Lyn is releasing her highly anticipated debut single titled ‘I Want It 2’ and its accompanying official music video in May 2020 (which she co-directed and produced) with high hopes of putting herself on the map as a uniquely positioned, marketable and self-made emerging independent recording artist with all the bells and whistles of a full-fledged pop diva.

Lyn’s biggest musical influences include the likes of: Christina Aguilera, Rihanna, Fifth Harmony, Ariana Grande, Selena Gomez, Pia Mia and Jasmine Villegas. She is a triple threat performer, newly expanding her creative efforts beyond the music sphere and dabbling into the world of modeling and directing.

Name: Ashley Lyn

Genre: Pop/contemporary r&b

# of Albums: n/a

Latest Release: I Want It 2 single & official music video

Latest Single: I Want It 2

Latest Video:

Favourite local Restaurant:

Any sushi joint within proximity! Haha I also had what was probably the most delicious yet expensive steak in my whole life recently at BlueBlood Steakhouse.

Favourite band as a teenager:

All American Rejects and Down With Webster

Favourite band now:

Sleeping With Sirens

Guilty Pleasure Song:

It’s Gonna Be Me by N’Sync or Shake it by Metro Station

Live Show Ritual:

Quiet time to just calm my mind and go over the material in my head.

Favourite local artist:

Shawn Mendes

Sneaky Dees nachos, pasta from Terroni or a superfood salad from Fresh?

Nachoos! Lol I’m all about the comfort food lately.

Queen or College St?

Queen

Trinity Bellwoods or High Park, Riverdale or Kew Gardens?

High Park for the beautiful cherry blossoms.

EP or LP?

EP- A goal of mine is to release one in the near future.

Early bird or night owl?

I’m definitely a night owl. My most productive hours are at night. That’s when a lot of the creative juices start flowing.

Road or studio?

Studio! I don’t have any experience with touring yet but I really enjoy the creative process and seeing a project come to life.

Swiss Chalet or Roti?

Roti

Where can we follow you?

Instagram

Facebook

Twitter

Spotify

Any shows or albums coming up?

I just released my debut single ‘I Want It 2’ along with the official music video which I co-directed, so would love for you guys to have a watch and check it out! It’s quite the visual thirst trap. Hit me up on socials for the latest updates and shenanigans!