The Davenport could be your local neighbourhood pub

I love a good local pub. I really do. Sure, a Downtown bar gets the job done, but I am happiest ensconced in a neighbourhood boozer with a pint or a nicely crafted cocktail. If there is food, then that’s even better. If you’re with me…you’ll love The Davenport.

Keeping the beloved Bobs Coffee Bar in place, in the day you can still grab some quality java but now you can also enjoy a new resident pub from the brains behind Frankie’s and Annabelle.

So, what’s up? The main draw here for me was the cocktails. The self-titled Davenport Classic matches the maturity of the deep forest green décor. Vanilla-infused bourbon, Dillon’s ginger bitters and hickory chip make this a smoky but accessible “real” drink, but for those who want something longer, the Davenport Punch adds a softer edge. My favourite cocktail on the menu has to be the whimsically named Jaundice Joplin. Dillons gin, saffron, melon puree, lemon and simple syrup makes for a most refreshing gurgle! You will also be pleased to hear there is a good selection of beers on tap and a nice little wine list.

Although the kitchen is super small, The Davenport makes the most of the space and offers delicious snacks and heartier dishes from 12pm. If you are in the mood for a multi-meat feast then the Bang Bang Burger is the much-discussed signature feature, placing buttermilk chicken on a short rib cheese burger. My bestie was all about it, but I have to say it was a little intimidating for me! Instead I happily gobbled down a delicious leek and goat cheese flatbread made fresh in a teeny little flatbread oven. Yum. It was the perfect pairing with my Joplin. Cheers!

Also worth a taste is the black kale salad with creamy Caesar dressing, but the real evening highlight was the boquerones, served with melt in the mouth ricotta. I have been thinking about them ever since my visit…swoon!

The menu is inclusive with something for everyone. Confit chicken wings with a local craft beer? Absolutely. Vegan crispy cauliflower sandwich or a warm chickpea salad and a glass of Niagara wine? Sure! I sampled a little taste of how great the crispy cauliflower can be with a cheeky made to order portion of cauliflower bites…although they aren’t officially on the menu.

The Davenport has happy hour specials 7 days a week and runs the risk of becoming your new favourite local. Cheers to that! Another cocktail? Sure, why not!

The Davenport is open 7 days a week 8am (for coffee!) until late.