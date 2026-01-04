Dairy Farmers of Ontario brings us this delicious recipe for Legendairy Chocolate Cake, a rich, deeply chocolatey showstopper made for sharing. With tender layers, a luscious cocoa buttercream, and classic chocolate flavour throughout, it’s the ultimate celebration cake for any occasion.
Legendairy Chocolate Cake
Serves 14-18
Ingredients:
For Cake
- 2 cups (300 g) cake flour
- 1 cup (100 g) unsweetened cocoa powder, plus extra for dusting pans
- 2 tsp (10 g) baking soda
- 1 tsp (5 g) baking powder
- 1 1/2 tsp (9 g) salt
- 1 cup (250 mL) Canadian unsalted Butter, plus extra for greasing pans
- 2 cups (500 g) sugar (adjust to your liking)
- 4 large eggs, room temperature, separated
- 2 tsp (10 mL) vanilla extract
- 1 1/2 cups (375 mL) Canadian buttermilk
- 1/4 cup (60 mL) Canadian sour cream
- 1/2 cup (125 mL) coffee or hot water
For Icing
- 2 1/2 cups (625 mL) unsalted Canadian butter, room temperature
- 1 tbsp (15 mL) vanilla extract
- 1/2 tsp (3 g) fine salt
- 8 cups (1037 g) icing sugar (adjust to your liking)
- 1 cup (100 g) cocoa powder
- 6 tbsp (90 mL) Canadian 35% whipping cream
For Garnish
- 14 raspberries
- Chocolate shavings
Directions:
- Preheat the oven to 350°F (175°C). Grease three 9-inch round cake pans with softened butter, dust with cocoa powder, and shake out the excess.
- In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, cocoa, baking soda, baking powder, and salt. Set aside.
- In a large bowl, cream together butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Add egg yolks and vanilla extract, mixing until combined. Add buttermilk, sour cream, and water (or coffee), and whisk until evenly combined.
- In a small bowl, beat the egg whites with an electric hand mixer until stiff peaks form.
- Pour the dry ingredients into the butter mixture and mix until just combined. Gently fold in the egg whites until incorporated.
- Divide the batter between the prepared cake pans and place them on the middle rack of the oven. Bake for 35-40 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean.
- Remove the cakes from the oven and cool them on a wire rack for 10 minutes. Once cooled, carefully remove each cake from its pan and securely wrap with cling wrap. Refrigerate for at least 30 minutes or until ready to use.
- For Icing: Using an electric or stand mixer, beat the butter until smooth. Add vanilla extract and salt, mix until combined. In a separate bowl, whisk together icing sugar and cocoa powder. On low speed, add 1/3 of the sugar and cocoa mixture to the butter mixture, followed by 2 tbsp (10 mL) of whipping cream. Repeat until all ingredients have been incorporated and icing is smooth
- For Assembly: Spread the icing on top of the first cake layer, place the second cake layer on top, and ice the top. Place the third layer and continue to ice both the top and sides of the cakes. Top with raspberries and chocolate shavings.