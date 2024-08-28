Samantha Shier is a writer and producer from Toronto and has been working in the film and television industry since 2015. After dressing up as various SNL characters for Halloween during undergrad at McGill instead of having a singular romantic relationship, she decided to pursue tv writing soon after graduating. She is currently a staff writer on the first season of an upcoming FX Series English Teacher created by and starring Brian Jordan Alvarez and was most recently a script coordinator on Seasons 3&4 of The Bear also on FX. Samantha has been part of What We Do In the Shadows since season 1 working under television legend Paul Simms, and became an associate producer in season 4. I personally met Samantha from auditioning for Shadows countless times, where she would flag how cute I was and yet never cast me in a role. She’s the funniest person I know (she’s watching me type this) and also really hot (she wanted me to include that as well even though it feels inappropriate). I can’t wait to see what she writes and produces next.

– Written by Andy Assaf, actor, comedian, alum of Second City, Samantha’s boyfriend.

***

Which ‘hood are you in?

Little Italy. I love the area because there’s a park at the beginning of my street (Christine’s Pits) and another at the end of my street (TriniTea) which is imperative when I want to pace around my neighbourhood to think about my life, my choices, and? Stories. Did I mention I’m a television writer? Cause… I am.

What do you do?

I’m a Comedy Writer and Producer.

What are you currently working on?

I’ve been writing a pilot about when I went door to door selling water heaters for a summer job (but actually only lasted 9 days because of my personality). I’ve also been developing a pilot I wrote with a production company in the US. I’ve also been taking pottery lessons (wheel throwing, for you potheads) at a studio called Mima Ceramics, taught by master ceramicist Michelle Organ. And that is a brag.

Where can we find your work?

I wrote on an FX half-hour show called English Teacher starring Brian Jordan Alvarez that will premiere on FX/Hulu on September 2nd. It’s truly so funny, I can’t wait for it to come out. I also was a Writer’s Assistant and Script Coordinator on Season 3 of The Bear, which is currently on FX. You can follow me on Instagram (which I bravely make public), where I post once every 5 months about my dog (dog girl alert!). And Twitter, where I post once a year about hotdogs and how I like to eat them (ketchup, more pickles than you’d think is normal, toasted bun, hotdog MUST be scored, can’t stress that enough).