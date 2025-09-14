Recipe for Crispy Parmigiano Reggiano and Sage Ravioli

September 14, 2025 Demian Vernieri Food & Drink, Recipes

These sage ravioli are coated in a Parmigiano Reggiano and herb crust, then fried to golden perfection for a satisfying crunch. The crispy exterior gives way to tender, flavorful pasta, while fried sage leaves add an aromatic finish that makes this dish as elegant as it is irresistible.

Serves 4-6

Ingredients:

  • 250 g fresh ravioli (preferably butternut squash or mixed cheese)
  • 100 g fresh breadcrumbs
  • 2 tbsp chopped sage
  • 1 tbsp chopped rosemary
  • 100 g grated Parmigiano Reggiano, plus extra to serve
  • Pepper
  • 2 eggs
  • 100 ml milk
  • Vegetable oil, for frying
  • Handful sage leaves

Directions:

  1. Spread the ravioli on a baking sheet and freeze for 25-30 minutes until hard.
  2. Mix the breadcrumbs, sage, rosemary, 50 g Parmigiano Reggiano and a pinch of black pepper.
  3. Whisk the eggs and milk in a shallow dish.
  4. Remove the ravioli from the freezer and dip in the egg mixture before coating in the Parmigiano Reggiano breadcrumbs. Arrange on a baking sheet and return to the freezer for a further 25-30 minutes to harden.
  5. Heat oil in a heavy-based saucepan until hot and fry the ravioli in batches for 3-5 minutes until golden. Remove from the oil and drain on kitchen paper.
  6. Fry the sage leaves for 1-2 minutes until crispy and drain on kitchen paper.
  7. Serve the ravioli hot with more grated Parmigiano Reggiano and deep-fried sage leaves.

 

