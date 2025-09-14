Recipe for Crispy Parmigiano Reggiano and Sage Ravioli

Crispy Parmigiano Reggiano and Sage Ravioli
Serves 4-6
Ingredients:
- 250 g fresh ravioli (preferably butternut squash or mixed cheese)
- 100 g fresh breadcrumbs
- 2 tbsp chopped sage
- 1 tbsp chopped rosemary
- 100 g grated Parmigiano Reggiano, plus extra to serve
- Pepper
- 2 eggs
- 100 ml milk
- Vegetable oil, for frying
- Handful sage leaves
Directions:
- Spread the ravioli on a baking sheet and freeze for 25-30 minutes until hard.
- Mix the breadcrumbs, sage, rosemary, 50 g Parmigiano Reggiano and a pinch of black pepper.
- Whisk the eggs and milk in a shallow dish.
- Remove the ravioli from the freezer and dip in the egg mixture before coating in the Parmigiano Reggiano breadcrumbs. Arrange on a baking sheet and return to the freezer for a further 25-30 minutes to harden.
- Heat oil in a heavy-based saucepan until hot and fry the ravioli in batches for 3-5 minutes until golden. Remove from the oil and drain on kitchen paper.
- Fry the sage leaves for 1-2 minutes until crispy and drain on kitchen paper.
- Serve the ravioli hot with more grated Parmigiano Reggiano and deep-fried sage leaves.