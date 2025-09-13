Jeanie the cat is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

Jeanie is a quiet, sensitive sweetheart who’s still learning that the world can be a safe and loving place. This beautiful girl may seem shy at first, but give her a little time, patience, and soft words, and you’ll see a very special side of her begin to bloom.

During visits, Jeanie prefers the comfort of her cozy space, especially when things around her get noisy or overwhelming. She’s especially sensitive to sounds and startles easily, so a calm, quiet home would be her dream. When approached gently-perhaps with a book in hand and a soothing voice-Jeanie slowly begins to trust. She’ll sniff your fingers, lean into head tickles, and eventually push into your hand for more affection.

Jeanie loves being petted once she feels safe. She’s even been known to roll over in delight when she realizes the love is all for her! We recommend using the “three-pet rule” to help her feel in control and comfortable – it’s her way of saying, “Thank you, I trust you, but let’s go slow.”

While she’s not too interested in toys right now, she enjoys the simple things: soft voices, quiet company, and yummy food (especially wet food once she’s relaxed!). Treats left nearby are always appreciated, and she’s starting to associate gentle humans with good things.

Jeanie would thrive in a peaceful home with a patient adopter who understands that love is something to be earned slowly – and cherished deeply. If you’re someone who values quiet companionship and are willing to go at Jeanie’s pace, she’ll repay you with trust, sweetness, and the gentle joy of watching a scared soul feel safe at last.

Ready to meet Jeanie? Just bring your heart-and a little bit of patience. She’s worth every second!

Jeanie

Breed: Domestic Shorthair, Mix

Age: 11 Years 7 Months

Sex: Female

Size: S

Colour: Orange / White

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

