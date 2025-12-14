Recipe for Cereal Shrimp Toast from Chef Jayden Park

Jayden Park brings his signature blend of Korean flavours and French technique to this elevated take on classic shrimp toast. Featuring a deeply aromatic shrimp head oil, a silky aioli, and a cereal-crusted patty, this recipe captures the playful creativity and precision that define Gateau Ghost’s menu.

About Emilea Semancik 250 Articles

Emilea Semancik was born in North Vancouver. Emilea has always always wanted to freelance her own pieces and currently writes for the Vancouver Guardian. She is also a recipe author working towards publishing her own series of recipe books. You can find her recipes on Instagram. @ancestral.foods