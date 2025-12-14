Recipe for Cereal Shrimp Toast from Chef Jayden Park

December 14, 2025 Emilea Semancik

Jayden Park brings his signature blend of Korean flavours and French technique to this elevated take on classic shrimp toast. Featuring a deeply aromatic shrimp head oil, a silky aioli, and a cereal-crusted patty, this recipe captures the playful creativity and precision that define Gateau Ghost’s menu.

Cereal Shrimp Toast

Ingredients:

For Shrimp Toast Patty

  • 500g shrimp
  • 35g pork fat
  • 2 egg whites
  • Salt, to taste
  • White pepper, to taste
  • 7g sugar (about 1 ½ tsp)

For Shrimp Head Oil

  • Shrimp heads and shells
  • 1 onion, sliced
  • 4 large cloves garlic
  • Neutral oil (enough to fully submerge)

For Shrimp Head Aioli

  • 1 large garlic clove
  • ½ lemon (juice)
  • Salt, to taste
  • 1 cup shrimp head oil
  • 1 large egg yolk
  • 1 tsp Dijon mustard
  • Pinch of paprika
  • 1–2 tbsp cold water (to adjust consistency)

Directions:

For Shrimp Patty

  1. Chop half of the shrimp finely and cut the other half into ½-inch chunks.
  2. Ensure the pork fat is well-chilled before mixing with the shrimp and remaining ingredients.
  3. Mix thoroughly until fully combined.
  4. Place the mixture in the freezer until half-frozen to make shaping easier.

For Shrimp Head Oil

  1. Preheat oven to 196°C / 385°F.
  2. Spread shrimp heads and shells on a baking sheet and roast for 20–30 minutes until golden brown.
  3. In a pot, gently sauté the onion until softened. Add garlic and cook until softened, without browning.
  4. Add roasted shrimp heads and shells to the pot and cover completely with oil.
  5. Simmer over low heat for 30 minutes to infuse flavour.
  6. Cool to room temperature, then strain and store in the fridge for later use.

For Shrimp Head Aioli

  1. Chop garlic with salt and a splash of lemon juice into a paste. Let sit for 5 minutes.
  2. Transfer to a food processor and add a splash of shrimp head oil. Blend until smooth.
  3. Add egg yolks and blend until emulsified.
  4. Slowly drizzle in the remaining oil while blending.
  5. Add Dijon mustard and a pinch of paprika, then blend gently.
  6. Adjust consistency with water as needed.

For Assembling

  1. Cut white Pullman bread in half. Place shrimp patty between slices.
  2. Bread the sandwich using flour, beaten eggs, and crushed cornflakes cereal.
  3. Deep-fry at 350°F for approx. 3 minutes or until internal temperature reaches 145°F.
  4. Top with shrimp head aioli and finish with finely chopped chives.

 

