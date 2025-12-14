Recipe for Cereal Shrimp Toast from Chef Jayden Park

Jayden Park brings his signature blend of Korean flavours and French technique to this elevated take on classic shrimp toast. Featuring a deeply aromatic shrimp head oil, a silky aioli, and a cereal-crusted patty, this recipe captures the playful creativity and precision that define Gateau Ghost’s menu.
Cereal Shrimp Toast
Ingredients:
For Shrimp Toast Patty
- 500g shrimp
- 35g pork fat
- 2 egg whites
- Salt, to taste
- White pepper, to taste
- 7g sugar (about 1 ½ tsp)
For Shrimp Head Oil
- Shrimp heads and shells
- 1 onion, sliced
- 4 large cloves garlic
- Neutral oil (enough to fully submerge)
For Shrimp Head Aioli
- 1 large garlic clove
- ½ lemon (juice)
- Salt, to taste
- 1 cup shrimp head oil
- 1 large egg yolk
- 1 tsp Dijon mustard
- Pinch of paprika
- 1–2 tbsp cold water (to adjust consistency)
Directions:
For Shrimp Patty
- Chop half of the shrimp finely and cut the other half into ½-inch chunks.
- Ensure the pork fat is well-chilled before mixing with the shrimp and remaining ingredients.
- Mix thoroughly until fully combined.
- Place the mixture in the freezer until half-frozen to make shaping easier.
For Shrimp Head Oil
- Preheat oven to 196°C / 385°F.
- Spread shrimp heads and shells on a baking sheet and roast for 20–30 minutes until golden brown.
- In a pot, gently sauté the onion until softened. Add garlic and cook until softened, without browning.
- Add roasted shrimp heads and shells to the pot and cover completely with oil.
- Simmer over low heat for 30 minutes to infuse flavour.
- Cool to room temperature, then strain and store in the fridge for later use.
For Shrimp Head Aioli
- Chop garlic with salt and a splash of lemon juice into a paste. Let sit for 5 minutes.
- Transfer to a food processor and add a splash of shrimp head oil. Blend until smooth.
- Add egg yolks and blend until emulsified.
- Slowly drizzle in the remaining oil while blending.
- Add Dijon mustard and a pinch of paprika, then blend gently.
- Adjust consistency with water as needed.
For Assembling
- Cut white Pullman bread in half. Place shrimp patty between slices.
- Bread the sandwich using flour, beaten eggs, and crushed cornflakes cereal.
- Deep-fry at 350°F for approx. 3 minutes or until internal temperature reaches 145°F.
- Top with shrimp head aioli and finish with finely chopped chives.