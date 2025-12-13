Bear the cat is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

Bear is the kind of cat who makes every visit feel like a warm welcome. From the moment you meet him, he comes right over as if he’s been waiting just for you, eager to share his gentle charm. He’s wonderfully affectionate and has a habit of climbing into laps as if it’s the most natural place in the world for him to be. Whether he’s stretching out in a soft, relaxed sprawl or curling into a perfect “liquid cat” shape, he settles in with complete trust and contentment.

This social boy loves attention and is generous with his purrs, biscuits, and quiet companionship. He enjoys a good chin rub, back scratches, and even a bit of gentle tummy petting. Offer him a lap with a towel on it, and he’ll think it’s been reserved especially for him. Bear is happy to share his time between cuddling and play, and he’s especially delighted by the laser pointer, chasing it with joyful enthusiasm. He’ll bat lightly at wand toys when he’s in the mood, especially if they’re partly hidden, but his true passion is a cozy lap or a playful light to chase.

Bear enjoys wet treats and will eat his food with a little encouragement, especially when he can do so after a nice round of snuggles. He stays aware of activity outside the room but handles it without difficulty, always able to shift his focus back to his visitor, his toys, or his comfortable spot on a lap.

If you’re looking for a cat who blends playfulness with deep affection, who greets you warmly and settles in as if he’s known you forever, Bear is ready to bring that warmth into someone’s life. He’s a wonderful companion with a big heart, and he’s eager to share it.

Bear

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Age: 4 Years

Sex: Male

Size: S

Colour: Grey / White

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

About this column:

Each week we feature animals available for adoption from local shelters in the Toronto area with the hopes that our readers will assist in finding good homes for them. If you, or someone you know, has the resources to take care of one of these animals, please do get in touch with the appropriate shelter via the links provided.