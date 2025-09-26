Ramona Vee has lived in the in-between. Growing up in the Greater Toronto Area, she was shaped by the soulful melodies of Mexican and Latin traditions at home and the indie rock, pop, jazz, and soul that defined Toronto’s music scene. This duality wasn’t a challenge—it was an education.

She honed her craft at an arts high school and later earned a Bachelor of Music from Humber College, where she expanded her artistry. Along the way, she built a name for herself as a versatile singer-songwriter and producer, with her work sampled by Swae Lee and Russ and production collaborations with poet Rupi Kaur. Yet, something still felt missing.

It wasn’t until she reconnected with her Latin American roots that she found her true voice. Inspired by icons like Chavela Vargas, she began weaving Spanish-language vocals and Latin influences into her music. “It was the catalyst,” she says, “to embrace my identity and blend it with the Western sounds I love.”

Now, Ramona Vee is crafting a sound as eclectic as her influences—Weezer to Manu Chao, all heart. She’s redefining what it means to sound like Toronto.

Name:

Ramona Vee

Genre:

Alt/pop/indie/Latin

Founded:

2019

# of albums:

1

Latest album:

Ramona 96’ (EP)

Latest single:

Malandrín

Latest video:

Favourite musician growing up:

Lila Downs

Favourite musician now:

Madonna

Guilty pleasure song:

“Hella Good” (No Doubt)

Live show ritual:

Time alone – vocal warm-ups

Favourite local musician:

Saya Gray

EP or LP?

EP

Early bird or night owl?

Early bird

Road or studio?

Studio

Any shows or albums coming up?

Ramona 96’ out in September

Where can we follow you?

Instagram

***

Rapid Fire Local Questions:

What is your favourite local restaurant?

El Sol Mexican Resta.

What is your favourite street in your city and why?

Queen Street East – nice to walk, lots of restaurants, lake is there, the beach

What is your favourite park in your city and why?

Trinity Bellwoods Park – good memories, summer hangs, Nuit Blanche hangs, night walks, morning walks, central, see lots of friends there

What is your favourite music venue in your city?

Horseshoe Tavern – intimate, lots of good memories growing up in the city, they got tinsel, Toronto staple, Chinatown is right around the corner

What is your favourite music store in your city?

Long & McQuade – you can rent almost any instrument you want, you have access to $1,000 guitars for $20–$70 for the month