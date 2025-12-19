Five Minutes With: Toronto Dance Musician Kiesza

Kiesza stormed onto the scene in 2014 with her impassioned hit “Hideaway,” which has accrued over a billion streams; the accompanying one-shot video featured on several best-of-decade lists. Her debut studio album, Sound Of A Woman, saw her top charts globally and moved over a million units. With subsequent top-tier collaborations like Jack Ü, Deadmau5 and Francis Mercier, Kiesza has managed to transition into independence with a strong and unique profile despite a 2-year hiatus, forced by a car crash.

Her most recent album “Dancing and Crying: Vol.1” leveraged the single ‘I Go Dance” which reached #1 on the US Dance Airplay Chart summer of 2024 and this year, Kiesza continues pushing her vision of dance music into the world full steam ahead with Dancing and Crying: Vol. 2. This era of sexy, intimate exploration of female driven house music, kicks off with “Stays in Bed”. A club-focused track produced by UK breakout DJ/Producer Sammy Virji and rising producer artist Jess Cake.

Crafted in Kiesza’s home studio in Toronto, “Stays in Bed” raises the pulse and drives the bedroom energy to the decks and dancefloors.

Name:

Kiesza

Genre:

Dance

Founded:

2014

# of Albums:

4

Latest Album:

Dancing and Crying Vol. 2

Latest Single:

So Erotic (with Peaches)

Favourite musician growing up:

Michael Jackson

Favourite musician now:

Nemahsis

Guilty pleasure song:

Call Me Maybe by Carly Rae Jepsen

Live show ritual:

Honey water with lemon

Favourite local musician:

Jess Cake

EP or LP?

Volume

Early bird or night owl?

Vampire

Road or studio?

Studio on the road

Where can we follow you?

@kiesza on all social platforms

***

Rapid Fire Local Questions:

What is your favourite local restaurant?

Selam Restaurant & Lounge, Toronto

What is your favourite street in your city and why?

Ossington. Great restaurants and cafés. Amazing ice cream shop.

What is your favourite park in your city and why?

High Park. My dogs love it.

What is your favourite music venue in your city?

The Raven. I throw secret parties there a lot.

What is your favourite music store in your city?

Long & McQuade. I’m a regular.