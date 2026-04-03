Five Minutes With: Indie Pop Musician Echo the Screen

Introspection, melancholy, and nostalgia. From the glow of a dusty CRT television in Toronto came Echo the Screen, the reflection of a kid who spent hours lost in the light of other worlds, now translating that imagination into sound. A solo artist and student in the Professional Music Program at Toronto Metropolitan University, Echo turns memories of static and story into shimmering, indie pop.

His debut single, “Frankenstein,” dropped on November 18, 2025, captures that signature duality: bright, surf-infused guitars and dreamlike textures wrapped around lyrics that explore loneliness, longing, and the search for connection. It’s upbeat and nostalgic on the surface, yet quietly aching underneath, a song about the push and pull of a love that leaves you chasing ghosts and wondering what was real.

With influences stretching from Beach House’s ethereal haze to Dick Dale’s surf energy, Echo the Screen crafts a sound that feels like summer through a cracked lens, lush, bittersweet, and deeply human. Collaborating with Grammy Award-winning Patrick Kehrier (mixing/mastering), Ethan Conway (vocals), and Chris McQueen of Snarky Puppy (instrumentation), the project blends polish with vulnerability.

For Echo, music is both an anchor and a compass. It’s how he channels the noise of ADHD, anxiety, and self-doubt into something clear and deliberate. Each song is a small act of translation, taking the unspoken and giving it shape. Like Frankenstein, his work reflects a constant effort to piece together feeling and identity, creating something honest from the mess of experience.

Echo the Screen is both an artist and an idea. Echo is the individual, but “echoing the screen” is the mission: to carry the creativity, ideals, and wonder from behind the glass and into the real world, where stories can move, evolve, and live beyond their reflection.

Name:

Echo the Screen

Genre:

Indie Pop

Founded:

April 2025

Latest Single:

Frankenstein (Surf/Indie Pop)

Latest Video:

Favourite musician growing up:

My parents, and by extension my family’s, favourite musicians have always been exclusively David Bowie and The Beatles. So you can probably guess at their disappointment when I became a hardcore fan of Imagine Dragons. They were one of my first concerts, and I really loved the kind of music they were putting out. I still do! It’s super catchy and motivating, and I’ve always loved how they did cool collaborations with other artists and brands.

Favourite musician now:

My favourite right now would probably be Grandson. He’s such a talented guy, especially when it comes to making moving rock music. He makes really catchy stuff, but he’s also very politically active. His songs are always loaded with themes around class struggles and solidarity, which I really think we don’t hear enough of in music these days.

Guilty pleasure song:

I don’t love the term guilty pleasure, to be honest. I think when it comes to anything creative, people can own what they like, and we really don’t need to be judging ourselves based on what we consume (within reason of course). That being said, I do have a K-pop song I love that usually surprises people since they don’t associate that genre with me at all. It’s “Girl Front” by LOONA. It’s so fire. It’s super catchy and upbeat, and it’s got this breakcore-style piano in it too. It just scratches my brain in a fun way.

Live show ritual:

I haven’t actually played any live shows just yet! Once I do get out there and establish a routine, I promise the Toronto Guardian will be the very first to know about it.

Favourite local musician:

This is a tough one! I think I’ll name a couple if that’s alright, one on the bigger side and one that’s a bit more niche. First off, Alessia Cara. She’s just such a talented songwriter and vocalist. When “Scars to Your Beautiful” came out, I had that on repeat for so long. The other artist I’ll name is a group called Studio Mahilo. They’re a super-talented indie rock group, and I’ve actually met them a few times through my university program. I’m really hoping I can do a collab with them one day!

EP or LP?

I don’t strictly have a preference here, but if I had to choose, I’d go with the LP. If I’m listening to something and it’s got awesome tracks, I just want more of them. More good music is always better than less.

Early bird or night owl?

I used to be way more of a night owl, but I’ve recently fixed my sleep schedule, mostly because of university. I’m definitely a morning person now. I love getting up early to hit the gym, get to class, or jump straight into my music. I find I’m way more focused in the early hours, and I really like the sense of control it gives me over my life.

Road or studio?

I haven’t actually toured yet, so I’m gonna have to choose the studio by default. I just love going in with an idea and collaborating a ton with people to see where it ends up. The TMU facilities have been super good for that (shameless shoutout to my school), and there’s no end of talented people to work with here in Toronto!

Any shows or albums coming up?

I don’t have any shows planned just yet, but I’ve got some exciting stuff on the way. I’ll be releasing three more singles over the next few months and wrapping them all up into an EP. So definitely keep an eye out for those! In the meantime, I’d really love it if you checked out my most recent single, Frankenstein. I’d really appreciate the listen.

Where can we follow you?

YouTube | Instagram | TikTok

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Rapid Fire Local Questions:

What is your favourite local restaurant?

Butter Chicken Factory is amazing. It’s such a funny name, but the food is super good and affordable. You’ve gotta get the Palak Paneer, Garlic Naan, and the Butter Chicken (of course!)

What is your favourite street in your city and why?

I absolutely love Yonge Street. It’s just so busy all the time, with a ton of interesting things to do and people to see. It’s really pretty down by Sankofa Square (formerly Dundas Square). I’ve walked the stretch from TMU to Union Station a bunch of times, and honestly, it’s always a treat.

What is your favourite park in your city and why?

I adore Allan Gardens quite a bit. It’s very close to TMU and where I live. It’s really big, and it’s got all those exotic plants in the big greenhouse. It also has a more personal connection for me because it’s where I filmed the visualizer for my song Frankenstein! It’s always gonna hold a special place in my heart because of that.

What is your favourite music venue in your city?

It might be a bit of a basic answer, but it’s definitely Massey Hall. What a venue! There have been so many amazing shows there, and there’ll continue to be amazing shows long after I’m gone. It’s such a significant landmark, not just for musicians, but for the city itself. It’s amazing!

What is your favourite music store in your city?

This is an easy one. Sonic Boom is my favourite by far. It’s a ginormous store with all kinds of records, CDs, and cassettes. They’ve got tons of cool merch as well, and they’re always playing fantastic music. I actually had a “mid” date there once, but that’s beside the point. You definitely need to check it out!