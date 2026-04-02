Tragedy Plus Time: Comedian Michael Moses

Equal parts sharp, playful, and unpredictably honest, Michael Moses is a Toronto-based comedian whose stand-up feels like opening a grab bag of candy—mostly sweet, with the occasional bite of black licorice. Influenced by legends like Patrice O’Neal, Dave Chappelle, and Chris Rock (alongside a few unlikely real-life inspirations), Moses brings an observant, fearless energy to the stage that thrives on connection and relatability. Whether he’s pacing backstage like a restless dog or lighting up crowds in Halifax—his favourite place to perform, thanks to its delightfully weird audiences—Moses leans into comedy that’s bold, self-aware, and unapologetically fun. With memorable bits like “My mom’s white, relatable?” and a growing online presence, he’s a comic to watch—especially if you like your laughs honest, a little chaotic, and very real.

How would you describe your comedy style?

A mixed bag of fun with one or 2 black licorices candies in it.

Who are some of your influences?

Patrice O’Neal, Dave Chappelle, Chris Rock, Les Brown, Martin Lawrence, the Old Spice Guy, A guy I saw on a bus once handle a confrontation in such a beautiful, commanding way that led to a peaceful outcome.

Who was your favourite comedian growing up?

Katt Wiiliams or Dane Cook

Who is your favourite comedian now?

Jarrett Campbell

What is your pre-show ritual?

Pace around the room in circles like a dog; you can never find a good place to sit down.

What is your favourite place you have performed? Why?

My favourite place to perform is Halifax, because they are all weirdos who want to have fun.

What is your favourite bit you have written and why were you proud of it?

My favourite bit is “My mom’s white, relatable?” cause the audiences in Canada are mostly white, and it is relatable. Get it?

What is your favourite medium for listening or finding new comics/comedians?

Instagram, where else

Tell us a joke about your city.

Toronto, more like, no parking here town.

Do you have anything to promote right now?

Follow me on social media at @itsmichaelmoses and watch my Kill Tony appearance on YouTube

Where can we follow you?

Instagram | Facebook

PAY IT FORWARD: Who is another local comic/comedian we should know about?

@gregpalone