“A Day in the Life” with: Toronto Performing Artist Caitlin Turner

In times of shifting conversations around gender, sexuality, and identity, art plays a crucial role in continuing the dialogue and celebrating our differences. Caitlin Turner, a queer artist and advocate, has created numerous opportunities for marginalized art workers through her leadership. As the Artistic Director and co-founder of Small But Mighty Productions, she provides a platform to uplift queer talent across the country. Turner’s work includes directing and co-writing lyrics for Love You to Death, a new Canadian musical that highlights LGBTQIA2+ identities.

Her talents as a performer and collaborator shine through in roles like Ashley (Til Death Do Us Part), Dr. Von Whackoff (Saucy Jack), Mary (The F Word), and Ruthy (Shevil the Musical) to name a few. Caitlin’s natural charisma extends to her work in film and television, appearing in Fear Thy Neighbour (Peter Lynch) and Straight Up, a web series she co-created with Carley Churchill.

With tremendous success, Caitlin continues to create uplifting performances as both a creative and a performer. She brings joy and inclusivity to every space, ensuring that everyone feels seen, celebrated, and included. Whether on stage or behind the scenes, Caitlin embodies artistic excellence, ambition, and humour, making her a dynamic force in the arts.

-Written by Danik McAfee

***

Which ’hood are you in?

High Park

What do you do?

Actor, director, writer, singer, and bartender.

What are you currently working on?

Not a Cult! The Musical as coproducer and playing Olivia-Jade, and a full season of our webseries Straight Up!

Where can we find your work?

Website | @webemighty | @caitlin848