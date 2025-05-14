Matt Altberg Joins Fight to End Cancer: A Personal and Community-Driven Battle

On May 31st, Matt Altberg will step into the boxing ring as part of the Fight to End Cancer, an annual charity gala supporting groundbreaking cancer research. Since its founding in 2011, the event has raised over $3 million for the Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation, bringing together fighters, fans, and supporters in a united effort to take the fight to cancer.

For Altberg, this event is deeply personal. “Both of my maternal grandparents have or had cancer,” he explained. “My grandmother passed away when I was 12 from breast cancer, and my grandfather currently lives with melanoma.” With his family’s experience as his driving force, Altberg’s participation in the event is a tribute to his grandparents and to everyone impacted by the disease.

Altberg first learned about the Fight to End Cancer through Kingsway Boxing Club, where he has been training for the past year. Intrigued by the event’s mission, he eagerly joined the roster of fighters dedicating months of grueling training to this cause. “The training process has overall been amazing,” Altberg said. “All of the coaches are incredible, and I’ve been very happy with how far I’ve progressed in these few months.”

Despite his progress, Altberg admits the journey hasn’t been without its mental challenges. “The most challenging part of training is overcoming my own thoughts about my skill and adequacy. There have been moments where I’ve questioned if I should even be stepping into the ring,” he shared. However, he’s adopted an empowering mindset: “This moment is likely the hardest it will be.”

Fundraising is a key part of the Fight to End Cancer, and Altberg has been reaching out to friends, family, and his community, many of whom have been personally affected by cancer. “Unfortunately, a lot of people they know have been affected by cancer in some way, and it really highlights how important an event like this is,” he noted. The outpouring of support has been humbling, with old acquaintances reaching out to share their stories and cheer him on.

“Nowadays, the only thing I’m asked about is the event! It’s crazy,” Altberg joked. He has also drawn strength from his family, who he calls his “biggest supporters throughout this journey.” His biggest cheerleader? An old family friend who’s eagerly anticipating his match and has one piece of advice: “Destroy your opponent on fight night.”

When asked what advice he’d offer to others considering participating in a future Fight to End Cancer event, Altberg said, “Give it your best shot! You would be amazed at what you can do if you practice enough and dedicate yourself to something, even if it’s only for a few months.”

As the fight night approaches, Altberg’s training has been equal parts physical conditioning and mental preparation. Between visualizing the gala and maintaining a rigorous training schedule, the anticipation continues to build. He promises a walk-in performance on May 31st that spectators won’t want to miss.

More than just an event, the Fight to End Cancer represents hope, resilience, and the power of community. Fighters like Matt Altberg embody the spirit of the initiative—raising funds, awareness, and determination to one day knock out cancer for good.

To support fighters like Matt Altberg and join the mission, visit Fight to End Cancer.