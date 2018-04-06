CONTEST: Full week passes to Fashion Art Toronto 2018

Fashion Art Toronto is back with its annual immersive fashion experience that includes five-nights of experimental and multi-sensory runway shows, live performances, film, photography + art. Art and fashion will merge with technology, fantasy, sound and visual stimuli across over 40 shows and presentations taking place from April 17-21.

Here are some of the events taking place.

Tuesday, April 17 | CONNECTED

In Spite of Sirens, a large-scale installation by designer Olayide Abiola, transforms participant to be both witness and character, providing guests with their first immersion of #FAT2018; Mitra Ghavamian, known for transforming modern day issues into thought-provoking wearable art statements, unveils Nostalgia; award-winning multidisciplinary artist Vessna Perunovich’s exploration into connectedness comes to life on the runway; and wedding dress designer, Najla Rahimi, showcases an ultra feminine collection adorned in couture details.

Wednesday, April 18 | DISCONNECTED

Internationally acclaimed designer, Aroshna Makanojia explores the transformative nature of her garments; Stevie Crowne presents glam rock upcycling at its finest; blurring the lines between gender and genre, Maxhole performs a track from his new record; and Amplify Apparel will evoke all senses with Disorder, an artful and chaotic deep look into mental illness.

Thursday, April 19 | GLOBAL WEB

Presenting Mexican designer, Bvisage’s intricate pieces that entwine handicraft with elegant patchwork; the positive representation that is breaking stereotypes of Muslim women from Black Orchid; artisanal and conceptual Indian-inspired, boho looks from House of Poplyn; and a sensual, energetic performance from D!XON.

Friday, April 20 | COLLECTIVE CONSCIOUSNESS

Featuring experimental collaborations and explorations in fashion and re-purposed items; including a look at the wardrobe of a non-gender conforming professional from designers, Mic Carter of L’Uomo Strano & Natalissa Da Silva; Tala Nehlawi’s embroidered Syrian poetry; and a fashionable, theatrical, and gender-bending performance from The Coven.

Saturday, April 21 | LOVE LINK

Opulence and high fashion reign for the last night of |FAT|, with exquisite collections from Diseiye, Nary Aref & Steven Lejambe; Baroque-inspired, couture corsetry is paraded in grandiose style at Bone & Busk; and award-winning Swiss visual performance artist, Genevieve Favre Petroff, synchronizes her high-tech, 16th century costume with her voice.

