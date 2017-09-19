A chat with local country music singer Madeline Merlo

Name: Madeline Merlo

Founded: Feb 9 1994

# of Albums: 1

Latest Release: Free Soul

Latest Video

Bio

Raised Maple Ridge, BC and living in Toronto, Madeline Merlo was predicted to be one of 2016’s biggest stars by Spotify Canada, as a member of their Spotlight program. After winning the CCMA Rising Star in 2015 and BCCMA Female Artist of the Year two years in a row, Merlo has landed four Top 15 singles on Canadian Country Radio with her hits “Whatcha Wanna Do About It”, which cracked Top 10, “War Paint”, which was the #1 Most Added country song in Canada in its debut week, and most recently, “Over & Over” and “Motel Flamingo. Madeline was recently nominated for Female Artist of the Year at the 2017 CCMA Awards, where she performed her hit single, Motel Flamingo. The single is currently sitting at #7 on the radio charts. Madeline is the only female artist in the top 10 and it is her highest-charting single to-date.

Latest Single

Motel Flamingo

Favourite Restaurant?

Seven (Italian)

Favourite band as teenager?

Kings of Leon

Favourite band now?

Tedeschi Trucks Band

Guilty Pleasure Song?

Boyfriend: Justin Bieber

Live Show Ritual

Whiskey & a dance party

Who is your favourite local artist?

Daniel Caesar

Sneaky Dees nachos, Hey Meatball spaghetti or a superfood salad from Fresh?

Sneaky Dees Nachos!

Queen or College St?

Queen

Trinity Bellwoods or Highpark?

High Park

EP or LP?

LP

Early bird or night owl?

Night Owl

Road or studio?

Both!

Swiss Chalet or Roti?

Roti

Find our more about Madeline Merlo and follow her on her website.