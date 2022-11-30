“A Day in The Life” with writer and film director, Molly Shears

Molly Shears is a filmmaker drawn to melancholic stories surrounding themes of growing up, and how youth interpret the world around them. Molly has written and directed multiple short films which have screened both locally and internationally. Her recent film, Most of the Time We Are Just Waiting, is currently set to premiere at Festival du nouveau cinema, an international film festival based in Montreal. Molly is currently developing her first feature film, set to film in Cape Breton in the summer of 2023. In addition to writing and directing her own work, Molly has worked in multiple roles in Toronto’s Film and TV industry, with credits on shows including Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale, and Global TV’s Nurses. Molly is a graduate of The London Film School, where she received her Master’s Degree in Filmmaking.

***

Which hood are you in?

I grew up in Riverdale but currently live in the Junction Triangle with my partner and two cats.

What do you do?

When I’m not working on one of my own projects, I work as a production coordinator in the film & television industry and I just started working in the faculty of art at OCAD University.

What are you currently working on?

My short film Most of the Time We Are Just Waiting is currently in the festival circuit and I am working towards making a feature film set in Cape Breton with a lot of the same team. We are still in the development phase but I’m so excited to take the leap into the world of feature films.

Where can we find your work?

I have a website, and you can find me on Instagram. You can also visit the film’s Instagram.