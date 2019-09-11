“A Day in the Life” with entertainment reporter Carlos Bustamante

September 11, 2019

A mainstay on Canadian television since his debut on YTV in 2002, Carlos Bustamante’s passion has always been to entertain.

Born in the Philippines and raised in Canada, Carlos moved to Toronto in 2000 to attend the Randolph Academy for the Performing Arts.

He went on to host popular YTV shows such as The Zone, Big Fun Movies and the reality competition series The Next Star in its fifth and sixth seasons, as well as having a recurring acting role in their hit series Make it Pop.

Carlos became part of the ET Canada family in 2017, interviewing some of the biggest celebrities in the world including Cher, Tina Fey, Robert Downey Jr., and iconic Star Wars star Mark Hamill.

A proud husband and father of two, Carlos spends his free time watching action movies and having family dance parties in the kitchen.

Carlos Bustamante – My kids get up bright and early every morning so that means we’re up too! Here I’m starting the day off right, by being schooled in chess by my 6 year old…!
This morning I started my day appearing on Global’s The Morning Show to talk with Jeff and Carolyn about ET Canada’s upcoming season premiere, and what specials we have in store for our 15th season!
On set at The Morning Show: Although morning show appearances sometimes require an extra cup of coffee for the early drive, I love being able to visit the Corus Quay studios. We filmed YTV’s The Zone all over this building before it was even fully finished, so I have a lot of great memories in the halls and studio spaces here
From time to time, in addition to filming our evening show, I’ll also appear on ET Canada Live where viewers can interact with us in real time as we discuss the hottest topics of the day. Today, Morgan and I are discussed Shawn Mendes, Jason Momoa and of course – the Royals.
After a quick break for lunch, I have fittings with our stylist Alicia. This is one of the busiest times of the year for us – most days we are running from junkets to red carpets to special events, and I need to make sure I’m prepared for anything!
We have our fair share of celebrities in the ET Canada studios, but today Sangita and I had some extra special guests – dogs! Toronto organization Corporate Canine Therapy brought some pals in to help celebrate the home video release of The Secret Life of Pets 2. Low key, I may have asked to take one home with me…
After we film the show, I have to rush off to a top secret screening at TIFF. Since we are covering so many different films over the next few months sometimes the movie studios will organize special preview screenings so we can see some of the films early.
Above all else, spending this time with my family is the most important part of my day. I try to be home for story time as much as I can, and even if I’m on the road or in a far away city I check in with them to share stories about our day and say good night.

What ‘hood are you in?

I live in Burlington, and our ET Canada offices are located in North York.

What do you do?

I’m an entertainment reporter at Entertainment Tonight Canada. Sometimes I’m in our ET Canada studio shooting the show, sometimes I’m on location somewhere for a junket or interviewing celebrities on-set… no day is ever the same!

What are you currently working on? 

We just launched ET Canada’s 15th season, and are getting ready to gear up for the craziness of awards season! 

Where can we find your work?

ET Canada airs weekday evenings at 7:30pm ET on Global, and you can also catch me from time to time on ET Canada Live, daily on our ET Canada Youtube and Facebook pages.

 

 

