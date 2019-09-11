“A Day in the Life” with entertainment reporter Carlos Bustamante

A mainstay on Canadian television since his debut on YTV in 2002, Carlos Bustamante’s passion has always been to entertain.

Born in the Philippines and raised in Canada, Carlos moved to Toronto in 2000 to attend the Randolph Academy for the Performing Arts.

He went on to host popular YTV shows such as The Zone, Big Fun Movies and the reality competition series The Next Star in its fifth and sixth seasons, as well as having a recurring acting role in their hit series Make it Pop.

Carlos became part of the ET Canada family in 2017, interviewing some of the biggest celebrities in the world including Cher, Tina Fey, Robert Downey Jr., and iconic Star Wars star Mark Hamill.

A proud husband and father of two, Carlos spends his free time watching action movies and having family dance parties in the kitchen.

What ‘hood are you in?

I live in Burlington, and our ET Canada offices are located in North York.

What do you do?

I’m an entertainment reporter at Entertainment Tonight Canada. Sometimes I’m in our ET Canada studio shooting the show, sometimes I’m on location somewhere for a junket or interviewing celebrities on-set… no day is ever the same!

What are you currently working on?

We just launched ET Canada’s 15th season, and are getting ready to gear up for the craziness of awards season!

Where can we find your work?

ET Canada airs weekday evenings at 7:30pm ET on Global, and you can also catch me from time to time on ET Canada Live, daily on our ET Canada Youtube and Facebook pages.