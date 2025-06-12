Tragedy Plus Time: Toronto Comedian Dair Shendale

Toronto-based comedian Dair Shendale brings a dynamic blend of storytelling and humour to the stage, captivating audiences with his cheeky insights and relatable anecdotes. Influenced by comedic legends like George Carlin, Richard Pryor, and Robin Williams, as well as his father Ian Shendale, Dair has carved out his own space in the comedy world with a style rooted in storytelling enhanced by sharp punchlines.

How would you describe your comedy style?

I’ve always been a storyteller. Entertaining family and friends with funny moments and cheeky insights, my whole life. My comedic style is taking those same types of stories and adding additional jokes or “tags” during the telling to make them funny throughout!

Who are some of your influences?

My Mt. Rushmore of comedy influences starts off with George Carlin. His grasp of the English language and his eloquence are still unmatched to this day. I loved his “no fear” attitude and ability to speak truth to power. Richard Pryor for his potty mouth and absolute brilliance. He gave this young 8-year-old a VERY new lexicon of fun words that my teachers DID NOT appreciate! Robin Williams for his physicality and manic energy. His random creativity was always inspiring. Lastly, my dad. Ian Shendale. Storyteller until the day he passed.

Who was your favourite comedian growing up?

Eddie Murphy. His characters on SNL are still some of the best, and growing up with Beverly Hills Cop was iconic. I have watched Delirious no less than 50 times.

Who is your favourite comedian now?

Josh Johnson. He is a uniquely gifted storyteller and is prolific in his output. His slow style pace is something that I try to emulate in order to help suppress my usual semi manic level energy.

What is your pre-show ritual?

Panic. My face will show a smile and my gait will have some swagger, but my stomach is in knots while my brain frantically goes over my set, specific jokes and last-minute “riffs” like a student just before a final exam. This continues until 1 minute before the show, when my brain reaches the (if you don’t know it by now, it won’t help) stage, and a nice calmness takes over. A sip of water and show time!!

What is your favourite place you have performed? Why?

Wiseguys in Las Vegas. First, it’s Las Vegas. To perform there is a bucket list life moment. Second, it was only my 3rd time ever performing comedy and management at Wiseguys is very supportive of developing comedians. Third, I received a ton of laughs from a joke about a very touchy subject. Landing the kind of joke that usually requires waaaaaaay more experience at such an early stage of my career was hugely satisfying!

What is your favourite medium for listening or finding new comics/comedians?

Podcasts and recommendations from other comedians. Favourite podcasts currently: Theo Von, Conan O’Brien. Also enjoy watching The Daily Show, which introduced me to Josh Johnson!

Tell us a joke about your city.

Born in Toronto, I’ve always thought of our city in comparison to Montreal. It’s like we’re 2 cousins, but one of us is a philandering alcoholic and the other is an accountant.

Where can we follow you?

Instagram | YouTube

PAY IT FORWARD: Who is another local comic/comedian we should know about?

Not sure if recently coming back from a European comedy tour still counts as local, but Kyle Lucey is doing fantastic things. In addition to being hilarious, his work ethic and down-to-earth demeanour are character traits to which other comedians should aspire. Two quick nods as well to Alex Dewitt. He is both brilliant and prolific in his output. I am amazed at his creativity. And finally, Dushawn Johnson. Hugely impressed with his skills and believe he is a Patrice O’Neil level talent if he continues to work at it!