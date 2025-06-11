RALLY Festival Invites Teens to Unplug and Connect IRL

The very first RALLY Festival, a one-day digital wellness event, is happening on October 21, 2025, at Meridian Hall in downtown Toronto. It’s going to be a jam-packed day full of live talks, performances, and hands-on experiences—all aimed at helping teens, parents, and educators build better relationships with technology and reconnect IRL. It’s totally free and open to 3,000 attendees, so yeah… It’s going to be big.

Designed for teens (ages 13 to 18), RALLY aims to blend inspiration, entertainment, and straight-up talk about digital habits, mental health, identity, and life online.

Here’s who’s already confirmed to talk:

Erika Casupanan – Winner of Survivor

Calissa Ngozi – Youth mental health expert

Dr. Kris Alexander – Aka “The Professor of Video Games”

…and that’s just the beginning. More speakers will be announced soon!

Before the main event, OFFLINE Day will be held on October 4, 2025. It’s a city-wide unplug-and-connect challenge that combines local business offers with free events, including Toronto’s Nuit Blanche weekend. So, teens and families can explore the city and leave the digital world in their pockets.

Why now? Well, according to the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health, 78% of Ontario teens are on screens more than the recommended two hours a day. And with conversations around phone bans heating up in schools, it’s clear we need to rethink how young people are engaging with tech. That’s where RALLY comes in.

Co-founded by Keith Wallace (formerly of Collision) and Brigitte Truong (media personality), RALLY is all about empowering the next generation to lead a movement toward healthier digital habits and stronger offline connections.

This initiative is made possible by founding partner Kids Help Phone, and supported by TELUS, Snapchat, the City of Toronto, and CIRA (Canadian Internet Registration Authority). It’s focused on some seriously important themes like:

Mental health & digital wellness

Identity and self-expression

Digital citizenship & media literacy

Future of work & tech

Social impact and community building

RALLY isn’t just for young people—it’s shaped by them too. A stellar Youth Advisory team has been behind the scenes helping create programming that truly speaks to teens today. Members include student leaders from across the GTA, like Angelika Bell, Hayden Lai, Pradwit Thapa, Ash MacArthur, and young actors like Charlie Jean Boyle (Snoopy Presents…) and Vritika Gupta (Under the Bridge).

Visit timetorally.ca to register and check out both the youth and expert advisory boards.

Let’s RAL