1Password Drives Change with F1 Academy Partnership and Custom Livery Launch

In the heart of downtown Toronto, a powerful convergence of motorsport, technology, and female leadership took centre stage as 1Password and Oracle Red Bull Racing’s Pepe Jeans Academy Programme unveiled a custom Formula 1 Academy car livery designed by local artist Kirsten McCrea, inspired by rising F1 Academy driver Alisha Palmowski.

Held at Ricarda’s Atrium, the evening event spotlighted a striking fusion of art and performance, with the new car design symbolizing the future of women in motorsport and tech. Just days before the 2025 Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal, this reveal set the tone for an historic F1 Academy weekend — the first time the all-female racing series will be featured as part of Canada’s Grand Prix festivities.

A Shared Mission: Women on the Grid and in Tech

The event featured a panel with key figures including Palmowski, 1Password COO Jeannie De Guzman, and other Canadian leaders in tech and sports. Their message was clear: empowering women in historically male-dominated spaces isn’t just symbolic — it’s strategic and overdue.

“We’re in two industries that have been traditionally male-dominated — motorsport and cybersecurity,” said De Guzman. “So, when we looked at potential partnerships, aligning with Red Bull and their women’s academy program just made sense. It’s about real investment in change — not just checkboxes.”

De Guzman, who was formerly the company’s CFO and now leads operations at 1Password, highlighted the depth of the collaboration: “While Alisha’s focused on driving, we’re securing everything behind the scenes — from race strategies to personal data. Our partnership goes far beyond logos on a car.”

Alisha Palmowski: Racing Into the Future

For 18-year-old Alisha Palmowski, the opportunity to race in Montreal carries personal and professional significance. Representing the Red Bull Racing Academy Program in the F1 Academy, Palmowski will debut the custom livery this weekend at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.

“I’m so excited — it’s a completely new track for all of us, which makes it a huge challenge,” Palmowski said. “There’s been no prior testing, so we’re all going in fresh. But I’m hoping this new livery gives me some extra speed and motivation.”

Palmowski, whose family roots in racing go back generations, shared how she got hooked on motorsport after a simple corporate go-kart session as a child. “That first drive gave me a sense of freedom I never forgot,” she said.

She also credited partners like 1Password with making her F1 Academy journey possible: “They’re the reason I’m here racing. The support allows me to focus on winning — I don’t have to worry about digital security or sensitive data. It’s a game changer.”

Design with Purpose

The bespoke livery, designed by Toronto-based artist Kirsten McCrea, is more than just visually stunning. Bold colours and symbolic patterns represent resilience, empowerment, and the complexity of female excellence — both on and off the track.

“I love that Kirsten is unapologetically bold with her designs,” said De Guzman. “This car is a visual statement of what happens when women lead with confidence — whether in tech or behind the wheel.”

A Celebration of Community and Culture

With music by award-winning DJ Lissa Monet, co-founder of Canada’s premier all-female DJ agency LUXELIFE SOUND, the evening also served as a celebration of local talent and global ambition. Guests mingled with Red Bull athletes, tech leaders, and fans united by a common cause — elevating women across industries.

As Palmowski prepares to hit the track in Montreal, this week’s event serves as both a sendoff and a statement. The future of motorsport is not just fast — it’s female, fearless, and fully supported.

The 2025 Canadian Grand Prix takes place June 13–15 at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal, with the F1 Academy race making its highly anticipated debut on Canadian soil.