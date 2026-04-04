Bori the cat is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

Bori is a truly gentle soul who carries herself with a sense of calm and grace that is immediately captivating. While she may start her introductions with a touch of quiet reservation, it only takes a moment of patience for her true personality to shine through. Once she feels comfortable, she transforms into a total “melt-in-your-hand” companion who clearly thrives on human affection. She is a world-class purrer, often letting out a deep, rhythmic rumble the second she settles in for a good petting session.

One of Bori’s most endearing qualities is how she expresses her contentment. She is known to sprawl out completely, rolling onto her side and back to show just how much she is enjoying the attention. She is a huge fan of scritches all over her head and chin, and she will happily lean her face against a brush to help you get those hard-to-reach spots. Even when she is feeling sleepy in her favourite cozy spot, she is a sweet and welcoming hostess who never turns down a gentle stroke or a kind word.

While she isn’t much for high-energy play, Bori is a master of the finer things in life, like enjoying a delicious meal or snacking on treats right from your hand. She is an excellent listener who seems to truly value the quiet company of a friend, making her the perfect match for someone looking for a steady, affectionate presence in their life. Bori is a beautiful, serene lady who is ready to bring a lot of warmth and many loud purrs to a lucky new household.

Bori

Breed: Domestic Longhair, Mix

Age: 7 years

Sex: Female

Size: M

Colour: Brown

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

About this column:

Each week we feature animals available for adoption from local shelters in the Toronto area with the hopes that our readers will assist in finding good homes for them. If you, or someone you know, has the resources to take care of one of these animals, please do get in touch with the appropriate shelter via the links provided.