Veda the dog is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

Veda is a big, beautiful dog with an even bigger heart, weighing about 110 lbs. With patience, mutual respect, and love, she’ll show you what a loyal and affectionate companion she can be.

What makes Veda so special is her sweet and affectionate nature. She loves cuddles and chin rubs, and her soft eyes show just how eager she is to please her people. She walks politely on leash and has gotten along well with the resident dog in her foster home. She’s also non-destructive in the house, calm and relaxed in the car, and has proven to be an excellent travel buddy. From the start, she settled in quickly with her foster family and brought an immediate sense of comfort to the household.

Veda is eager to please and responds especially well to praise and affection. She listens to commands, has good recall, and already knows her basics. While she may take a little time to warm up to new people and dogs, she thrives with slow introductions. She doesn’t need a yard to be happy-though like any dog, she would certainly enjoy one. When not with the hoomans, Veda is content with her chew toys, loves to play with her stuffies in one place, and she loves looking out the window — bringing a calm and grounded presence wherever she goes.

Veda

Breed: Mixed Breed, Large (over 44 lbs fully grown), Mix

Age: 3 Years

Sex: Female

Size: L

Colour: Grey

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

