Dre the cat is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

Meet Dre – a handsome boy with the softest eyes and a gentle spirit. Dre is a very shy cat who feels safest tucked into his cozy box, quietly watching the world around him. Though he isn’t ready to step all the way out yet, he’s shown little glimpses of curiosity – sniffing a hand, leaning in briefly for a cheek pet, and keeping a close eye on toys and treats.

Noises and new things still make him nervous, so Dre is taking life at his own pace. With patience, calm, and understanding, this sweet boy will blossom when he feels safe. Right now, what he wants most is someone who will sit with him quietly, offer soft words, and let him come forward when he’s ready.

Dre may be shy, but he’s beautiful, observant, and full of potential. With the right person by his side, he’ll have the chance to show just how special he truly is.

Dre

Breed: Domestic Shorthair, Mix

Age: 2 Years

Sex: Male

Size: M

Colour: Grey

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

About this column:

Each week we feature animals available for adoption from local shelters in the Toronto area with the hopes that our readers will assist in finding good homes for them. If you, or someone you know, has the resources to take care of one of these animals, please do get in touch with the appropriate shelter via the links provided.