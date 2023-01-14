Tiger the cat is looking for a new lovely home in the Toronto area

Tiger is a lovely little lady who likes to take things slow in life. She can be quite anxious around loud noises and new situations, and prefers her adopters to take things slowly with her and offer her a quieter home. Speaking to her softly and offering treats from afar is a great way to entice her to come closer for some good pats. Once she warms up, be ready for a treat of affections and some occasional belly rubs too.

Tiger

Age: 8 Years 7 Months

Sex: Female

Size: M

Colour: Orange / White

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

For Toronto Humane Society's complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

