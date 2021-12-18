Daisy the cat is looking for a new lovely home in the Toronto area

Daisy is a sweet, loving cat who craves human attention.

You’ll never have to wonder where she is because she’ll always be around waiting for the perfect opportunity to inject herself for pets, playtime, or a full-body brushing.

Daisy is very expressive and is not shy about letting you know when she’d like attention, or a snack, with a sweet meow.

When she’s not following you around like a little fluffy, grey shadow, Daisy can be found perched on her cat tree or playing with her feathered toys or the classic yarn ball – she enjoys chasing the stringy end. She enjoys playtime until she is pooped, and then you’ll catch her sleeping in a funny position – sometimes on her back with her legs straight up!

If you haven’t noticed by now, Daisy LOVES her people. She loves her people so much that she can get anxious when she feels like she’s being left out of the fun or being ignored. She’ll bottle up her feelings until she can’t keep it anymore, and then lash out. Having a structured routine with dedicated playtime will help Daisy settle into her new home with minimal stress.

Daisy’s ideal home would be one with experienced cat owners who understand feline body language. Daisy needs to be in a home with people who can commit to a schedule with her and give Daisy the attention she needs. She’d do best in a home with no small children or dogs.

Age: 7 Years 6 Months

Sex: Female

Size: M

Colour: Grey

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

