Jameson Irish Whiskey is “making spirits bright” in support of the hospitality industry in Toronto

Our celebrations may be a little smaller this holiday season but that just means it will be even more meaningful and special. We are truly grateful for the restaurants and bars who continue to offer us a bit of normalcy and good times even under the most challenging of times. We raise a glass to them!

At your local bar in Downtown Toronto, you may have noticed a Jameson Holiday Tree, featuring the brand’s iconic green bottles tiered in the shape of a traditional festive tree. As we wind down the year and squeezing one (or two) last hurrahs of the year, Jameson Irish Whiskey is here to make spirits brighter for everyone all around Toronto! From now until December 31, gather your friends, family, and colleagues and visit one of the festive Jameson Trees around town for a memorable photo. In the spirit of giving, share your pics and by doing so, you’ll also be supporting the hospitality industry one of the hardest hit during the pandemic.

For every picture of a Jameson Tree shared on Instagram tagging @jamesonwhiskey and #YouGatherWeGive from now until the end of the month, Jameson will donate $5* (up to $20,000) to the Bartenders Benevolent Fund, a non-profit providing resources and funding to hospitality workers who have been hit hard. Not comfortable going out? Torontonians are invited to also celebrate from their own homes, snap a photo cheersing Jameson Irish Whiskey, and share their photos on Instagram (same tags as above!) and a donation will still be made!

In addition to supporting those tending the bars this holiday season, all those who help to spread some cheer and share on social by December 22 will be entered into a contest for a chance to win a Jameson Tree for their holidays!

So, where can you find these stunning festive Jameson Trees? Here’s a map of all the locations…