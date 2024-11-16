Cat Benatar the cat is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

Cat Benatar is a gentle cat bonded with his friend Swiftie. Cat Benatar may observe his surroundings from a safe distance when first in a new environment, but he’s definitely curious. Once he feels comfortable, he enjoys head and ear rubs and will happily nudge into your hand for petting. He likes to roll over for belly scratches too! He’s incredibly sweet and affectionate when relaxed and his playful side shines through.

During early visits in the shelter, he had a blast playing with a wand toy and getting some head scratches. He loves to watch and pounce on toys. He shows great potential to thrive with a patient family! He and Swiftie are the cutest pair who will bring so much light to your life.

Cat Benatar and Swiftie will reward your patience with love, trust, and plenty of purring. He’s ready to find a playful and loving home so he can be the sweet companion he’s meant to be!

Cat Benatar

Breed: Domestic Shorthair, Mix

Age: 9 Years

Sex: Male

Size: M

Colour: Brown / White

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

About this column:

Each week we feature animals available for adoption from local shelters in the Toronto area with the hopes that our readers will assist in finding good homes for them. If you, or someone you know, has the resources to take care of one of these animals, please do get in touch with the appropriate shelter via the links provided.