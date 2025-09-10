What to do in the Outaouais Region of Québec

Just across the river from Ottawa lies the beautiful Outaouais region, a playground of natural beauty, cultural landmarks, and unique experiences waiting to be explored. Whether you’re a local looking for a weekend escape or a visitor from Toronto, Montréal, or elsewhere in Ontario and Québec, the area offers something for everyone—from serene waterfalls and lush hiking trails to luxury spas, historic hotels, and vibrant festivals. This guide highlights some of the best spots to discover, so you can plan a mix of adventure, relaxation, and memorable moments in one of Eastern Canada’s most diverse and accessible regions.

I was able to access the Honda press fleet to help me reach my destinations. The Honda Pilot Trailsport edition was a great size to fit all of my supplies and groceries for a 4-day trip. It’s enhanced off-road capabilities, including an off-road-tuned suspension, all-terrain tires, steel skid plates, and a more capable all-wheel drive system, made traversing some of the dirt and gravel roads we encountered a little easier.

What to do in the Outaouais Region of Quebec

1. Gatineau Park

Location: 33 Chem. Scott, Chelsea, Quebec

Website: ncc-ccn.gc.ca/places/gatineau-park

Gatineau Park is a stunning natural escape just outside Ottawa, offering over 361 square kilometres of forests, lakes, and scenic lookouts. Whether you’re hiking the trails, cycling through the hills, paddling on Meech or Pink lakes, or simply soaking in the panoramic views from the Champlain Lookout, the park is a year-round destination for outdoor adventure. In the fall, the vibrant foliage draws visitors from across the region, and in winter, cross-country skiing and snowshoeing transform the park into a snowy wonderland. Gatineau Park is the perfect spot to disconnect and immerse yourself in the beauty of Quebec’s outdoors.

2. Canadian Museum of History

Location: 100 Laurier St, Gatineau, Quebec

Website: historymuseum.ca

If you’re looking to immerse yourself in the rich tapestry of Canada’s history, the Canadian Museum of History in Gatineau is a must-visit destination. Located just across the river from Ottawa, this architectural marvel offers a deep dive into the nation’s past, from its Indigenous roots to modern times.

Highlights of the Museum

Canadian History Hall : This expansive exhibition spans over 15,000 years, divided into three main galleries: Early Canada, Colonial Canada, and Modern Canada. With over 1,500 artifacts, including items like Maurice Richard’s hockey jersey and Terry Fox’s T-shirt, the hall provides a comprehensive look at pivotal moments in Canadian history. The immersive displays and multimedia presentations make the experience both educational and engaging.

Wikipedia

: This expansive exhibition spans over 15,000 years, divided into three main galleries: Early Canada, Colonial Canada, and Modern Canada. With over 1,500 artifacts, including items like Maurice Richard’s hockey jersey and Terry Fox’s T-shirt, the hall provides a comprehensive look at pivotal moments in Canadian history. The immersive displays and multimedia presentations make the experience both educational and engaging. Wikipedia First Peoples Hall : Dedicated to showcasing the diverse cultures and histories of Indigenous peoples across Canada, this hall features the world’s largest indoor collection of totem poles. It’s a profound space that honours the traditions and stories of First Nations, Métis, and Inuit communities.

: Dedicated to showcasing the diverse cultures and histories of Indigenous peoples across Canada, this hall features the world’s largest indoor collection of totem poles. It’s a profound space that honours the traditions and stories of First Nations, Métis, and Inuit communities. Grand Hall : One of the museum’s most striking features, the Grand Hall boasts a stunning view of Parliament Hill and the Ottawa River. Its design and ambiance make it a perfect spot for reflection and appreciation of Canada’s heritage.

: One of the museum’s most striking features, the Grand Hall boasts a stunning view of Parliament Hill and the Ottawa River. Its design and ambiance make it a perfect spot for reflection and appreciation of Canada’s heritage. Canadian Children’s Museum: Ideal for families, this interactive space allows children to explore global cultures through hands-on exhibits and activities. It’s a fun and educational experience for young minds.

Additional Attractions

CINÉ+ : Experience captivating 2D and 3D films on a giant screen, offering a cinematic journey through various cultures and histories.

Attractions Ontario

: Experience captivating 2D and 3D films on a giant screen, offering a cinematic journey through various cultures and histories. Attractions Ontario Temporary Exhibitions: The museum regularly hosts rotating exhibits that delve into specific themes, ensuring there’s always something new to discover.

Situated in the heart of Gatineau, the museum is easily accessible from Ottawa. Whether you’re a history enthusiast or a casual visitor, the Canadian Museum of History offers a comprehensive and immersive experience that brings Canada’s past to life.

3. Château Montebello & Parc Omega

Location: 392 Rue Notre Dame, Montebello, Quebec

Website: fairmont.com/en/hotels/montebello/fairmont-le-chateau-montebello

Just a short drive from Gatineau, Château Montebello and Parc Omega make for a perfect day trip. The iconic Château Montebello, the world’s largest log cabin, welcomes visitors with luxurious dining, cozy lounges, and stunning riverside views, making it a must-see for architecture and hospitality enthusiasts. Nearby, Parc Omega offers an immersive wildlife experience, where you can drive or walk among deer, bison, wolves, and more in their natural habitats. Together, these attractions offer a mix of rustic charm, wildlife encounters, and unforgettable photo opportunities, all set in the scenic Outaouais region.

4. Wakefield Mill Hotel & Spa (Moulin de Wakefield)

Location: 60 Chem. Mill, Wakefield, Quebec

Website: wakefieldmill.com

Blending history, charm, and relaxation, the Wakefield Mill Hotel & Spa offers one of the most unique stays in the Outaouais. Set inside a beautifully restored 19th-century stone mill, the property overlooks the rushing MacLaren Falls, creating a setting that feels both timeless and romantic. It’s the kind of place where heritage architecture meets modern comfort, making every visit feel like a retreat.

Guests can indulge in spa treatments, dine on refined local cuisine with views of the waterfall, or simply relax by the fire after a day exploring Gatineau Park nearby. With its mix of historic character and boutique luxury, the Wakefield Mill is more than just a hotel—it’s a destination in itself, perfect for couples, food lovers, and anyone seeking a serene getaway.

5. Wildwood Nature Escape

Location: 921 Chem. du Dépôt Davidson, Mansfield-et-Pontefract, Quebec

Website: wildwoodnatureescape.com

For a serene getaway that combines the beauty of nature with the comforts of modern living, Wildwood in Pontiac, Quebec, is a hidden gem just a short drive from Ottawa. Nestled along the picturesque Coulonge River, this glamping destination offers a variety of accommodations, from cozy cabins and prospector tents to luxurious domes like the Starlight Dome, perfect for stargazing under the clear night sky.

Guests can immerse themselves in nature with activities like river tubing, hiking, and wildlife watching. The property also features unique amenities such as a wood-fired sauna and cold plunge, enhancing the relaxation experience. Whether you’re seeking adventure or tranquility, Wildwood Nature Escape provides a perfect blend of both, making it an ideal retreat for couples, families, and solo travellers alike.

6. Plaisance Falls

Location: 100 Rang Malo, Plaisance, Quebec

Website: sepaq.com/pq/pla

For a scenic stop that blends nature and tranquility, Plaisance Falls is one of the Outaouais region’s hidden gems. Located in Plaisance, just a short drive from Gatineau and Ottawa, the falls cascade dramatically in multiple tiers, making them a perfect backdrop for photos or a quiet afternoon immersed in nature.

The site offers walking paths, observation decks, and picnic areas, so you can take your time enjoying the view. In the summer, guided activities and local events bring extra life to the area, while the sound of rushing water makes it just as magical on a peaceful weekday visit. Whether you’re road-tripping through the region or looking for a relaxing day trip from the city, Plaisance Falls is a refreshing escape into the beauty of Québec’s outdoors.

7. Nordik Spa-Nature

Location: 16 Chem. Nordik, Chelsea, Quebec

Website: chelsea.lenordik.com

If relaxation is on your Outaouais itinerary, Nordik Spa-Nature in Chelsea is an absolute must. Tucked at the edge of Gatineau Park, it’s the largest spa in North America and a true haven for unwinding in nature. The grounds are designed around the Scandinavian tradition of thermal therapy—moving between hot baths, cold plunges, and rest areas for deep rejuvenation.

What makes Nordik truly special is the variety of experiences on offer. From saunas and infinity pools with sweeping views of the region to unique treatments like the Källa saltwater floating pool, every detail is crafted for wellness. Add in gourmet dining, cozy lounging spaces, and a setting that blends seamlessly with the forest, and you’ve got the ultimate escape from city life. Whether you spend a few hours or an entire day, Nordik Spa-Nature is pure serenity.

8. Casino du Lac-Leamy

Location: 1 Bd du Casino, Gatineau, Quebec

Website: casinos.lotoquebec.com/fr/lacleamy/accueil

For a taste of luxury and entertainment in the Outaouais, the Casino du Lac-Leamy in Gatineau is the place to be. Just minutes from downtown Ottawa, this glittering complex blends gaming excitement with upscale dining, live shows, and nightlife. Inside, you’ll find over 1,800 slot machines, a wide selection of gaming tables, and a poker room for those who like to test their skill.

But the casino is more than just cards and slots—it’s also home to some of the region’s top restaurants, including gourmet dining with waterfront views. The attached Hilton hotel, spa, and lakeside walking trails make it a full resort experience, perfect for a weekend escape. Whether you come for a night out or a longer stay, Casino du Lac-Leamy offers a polished mix of glamour and fun right in the heart of the Outaouais.

9. Gatineau Hot Air Balloon Festival

Location: 93 Rue de la Baie, Gatineau, Quebec

Website: montgolfieresgatineau.com

Every year, the skies above Gatineau transform into a sea of colour during the Gatineau Hot Air Balloon Festival, one of the largest events of its kind in Canada. Dozens of balloons—classic teardrops, playful special shapes, and vibrant patterns—rise over the Outaouais, creating a breathtaking spectacle that’s as magical from the ground as it is from the basket.

Beyond the balloons, the festival is a full-on celebration with live music, rides, fireworks, family activities, and a buzzing midway atmosphere. Whether you’re there to catch a sunrise launch, take in a glowing balloon display at dusk, or simply soak up the festival vibe, it’s an unforgettable way to cap off summer in the region. Pair it with a few days exploring Gatineau Park or Ottawa across the river, and you’ve got a late-summer getaway that balances nature, culture, and pure spectacle.

10. Parc des Chutes Coulonge

Location: 100 Prom. Du-Parc-des-Chutes, Mansfield-et-Pontefract, Quebec

Website: chutescoulonge.ca

If you’re looking for a mix of natural beauty and adrenaline, Parc des Chutes Coulonge is one of the Outaouais region’s most memorable stops. The park is built around a dramatic 42-metre waterfall on the Coulonge River, once a key route for log drivers during the Ottawa Valley’s timber era. Today, the falls and gorge serve as the backdrop for a fascinating open-air museum, where you can follow interpretive trails and learn about the history of log driving in Québec.

What really sets Parc des Chutes Coulonge apart is the adventure woven into the setting. Suspension bridges and lookouts bring you close to the roaring water, while zip lines and a via ferrata climbing course let thrill-seekers experience the gorge from bold new perspectives. Families will find walking trails, picnic spots, and activities for kids, while more adventurous visitors can spend the afternoon testing their nerve high above the canyon. Whether you go for the history, the scenery, or the heart-pumping activities, Parc des Chutes Coulonge delivers a unique combination of culture and outdoor fun that makes it a must-visit in the Outaouais.