Recipe for Creamy Campfire Homemade Ice Cream

Dairy Farmers of Ontario shared with us this Creamy Campfire Homemade Ice Cream recipe. Layers of graham cracker crunch, fluffy marshmallow ice cream, and rich chocolate chunks make this no-churn dessert both fun and indulgent. Easy to prepare ahead, it’s a crowd-pleaser perfect for summer nights or cozy gatherings.
Creamy Campfire Homemade Ice Cream
Yields 6
Ingredients:
For Graham Cracker Crunch
- 4 tbsp Ontario butter, melted
- 1 cup graham cracker crumbs
- 2 tbsp granulated sugar
For Ice Cream
- 2 cups Ontario heavy cream
- 14 oz can Ontario Condensed Milk
- 8 oz Marshmallow Fluff
For Chocolate Crunch
- 1 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips
- ½ Ontario heavy cream
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350F. Meanwhile, in a small pot, on low heat, combine Ontario butter, graham cracker crumbs and sugar. Gently heat for approximately 5 minutes before pouring the mixture onto a prepared baking tray. Gently press the crumbs to create a flat layer. Bake graham cracker crumbs in the oven for 10 minutes. Allow tray to cool and then break into bite sized chunks.
- In a stand-up mixer or large bowl with hand beaters, whip heavy cream until soft peaks form. Once soft peaks have formed, add in condensed milk and marshmallow fluff. Continue whipping until everything is combined and until stiff peaks form.
- In a microwave-safe bowl, microwave the chocolate chips and Ontario heavy cream for 30 seconds until melted, mix at each interval. Pour melted chocolate cream mixture into a prepared baking tray and let it cool. Once cooled, break into large chunks
- In a large freezer safe container, pour ⅓ of ice cream mixture into the bottom. Add ⅓ cup of graham cracker crunch pieces and ⅓ of the chocolate crunch. Using a butter knife, gently swirl the mixture together. Repeat with remaining ingredients. Cover the container and place into the freezer for 1-2 hours or until set. Serve on its own or with a slice of your favourite summer pie.