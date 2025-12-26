Five Minutes With: Toronto Pop Artist Bella Cole

Bella Cole’s artistic journey began on stage, majoring in theatre at a performing arts high school, where she first discovered the transformative power of performance and human connection. That spark soon grew into a fascination with sound itself, leading her to study Audio Engineering at Trebas in Toronto. Today, Bella unites both passions—storytelling and sound—crafting music that resonates deeply whether she’s behind the mic in the studio or captivating a crowd at venues like the El Mocambo.

Emerging from Toronto’s vibrant music scene, Bella is quickly making her mark with a sound that fuses classic soul, funk, and pop. Her music nods to icons like Amy Winehouse while embracing the atmospheric edge of artists such as Billie Eilish—balancing timeless depth with a distinctly modern feel.

Name:

Bella Cole

Genre:

Pop/Funk

Founded:

2024

# of Albums:

1 in progress

Latest Album:

Not out yet 😉

Latest Single:

Drive

Latest Video:

https://m.youtube.com/watchv=OCGMzlrdSec&list=RDOCGMzlrdSec&start_radio=1&pp=ygURRHJpdmUgYmVsbGEgY29sZSCgBwE%3D

Favourite musician growing up:

Lauryn Hill

Favourite musician now:

Hozier

Guilty pleasure song:

Money for Nothing – Dire Straits

Live show ritual:

I still do the warm-ups I learned from my theatre kid days in high school.

Favourite local musician:

Majid Jordan

EP or LP?

LP!

Early bird or night owl?

Night owl

Road or studio?

Studio.

Any shows or albums coming up?

I have an album in the works and a new single called “Got Your Number” coming out very soon!

Where can we follow you?

Instagram | TikTok | YouTube | Facebook

***

Rapid Fire Local Questions:

What is your favourite local restaurant?

Bonito’s on Ossington, best chop cheese sandwich I’ve literally ever had in my life

What is your favourite street in your city and why?

River Street, it’s a tiny street off the Bayview Extension, and you get to just drive through the trees; it feels like you’re not even in the city.

What is your favourite park in your city and why?

Riverdale Park! I used to go there almost every day with my friends after school and just hang out, lots of great memories.

What is your favourite music venue in your city?

History! Might be a little biased since I used to work there, but I think it’s great!

What is your favourite music store in your city?

Play De Record, it’s a cool little vinyl store in Kensington, it’s got the best vibes!