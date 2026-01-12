Homegrown Business: Emma Brown of Whimble

Whimble is an on-demand personal care service that helps people with disabilities, seniors, and event organizers bridge the gap when traditional care systems fall short. From everyday routines to major public events, Whimble provides flexible, reliable support that empowers independence and inclusion.

We spoke with Emma Brown, founder of Whimble, to learn how her personal experiences inspired a mission to reimagine accessibility, creating a safety net for when plans change and needs arise, allowing them to live life to the fullest.

What is your business called and what does it do?

Whimble provides on-demand personal care to support people with disabilities when their routine support systems fail or unexpected needs arise. Our attendants can be booked on short-to-medium-term notice to help with everything from eating and toileting to attending events or travelling independently. Think of us as the safety net that ensures independence and peace of mind when traditional care models fall short.

What made you want to do this work?

My younger brother has a disability, and growing up, I watched my family constantly scramble when his regular support fell through — whether it was a personal care worker calling in sick or an event not being accessible enough. I built Whimble to solve that anxiety — to make sure no one ever has to choose between inclusion and safety.

What problem did you want to solve with the business?

There’s a massive gap in Canada’s care system for urgent, short-term, and/or flexible client-directed care. Traditional home care agencies operate on fixed schedules and aren’t built for last-minute needs. We fill that gap with reliable, vetted attendants who can step in the same day, empowering people to live life without worrying whether support will show up.

Who are your clientele/demographics?

We serve people with disabilities, seniors, and event organizers or venues who want to make their spaces truly inclusive. Our typical clients are people who live independently but need access to a plan B to stay that way — professionals, students, travellers, or anyone who values flexibility and control.

How does your business make money? How does it work?

Clients book attendants by the hour through Whimble’s marketplace-style platform. We also partner with event organizers and venues to provide on-site attendants for large-scale events like the IIHF World Junior Hockey Championships and the Canadian National Exhibition. Just like other marketplaces, we take a transaction fee off of each booking.

Where in the city can we find your profession?

We’re based in Ottawa at 7 Bayview Station Rd, but you’ll also find our attendants on-site at major events, festivals, and venues across Ottawa and Toronto.

What is the best question a prospective customer could ask a member of your profession when comparing services? Give the answer as well.

“How do you vet your attendants, and how do I know who’s coming to my home?” Answer: Every Whimble attendant is background-checked, insured, and personally interviewed for experience with client-directed care. Once a shift is booked, you’ll know who’s arriving, when, and what a little bit about them – we’re doing our best to make sometimes vulnerable situations as smooth sailing as possible.

What is the best part about what you do? What is the worst part?

The best part is watching the visible relief when clients realize they don’t have to give up plans or cancel outings because care fell through. The worst part is seeing how many organizations still think of accessibility as an afterthought, but we’re trying to change that narrative – one partnership at a time.

What is your favourite joke about your own profession?

We are here for when shit hits the fan (sometimes literally!)

PAY IT FORWARD: What is another local business that you love?

Elderado