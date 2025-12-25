Tragedy Plus Time: Comedian Alex Awad

Comedian Alex Awad is quickly carving out a name for himself with his relatable, self-deprecating humour and sharp storytelling. Drawing inspiration from comedy greats like Louis C.K., Bernie Mac, and Dave Chappelle, Awad keeps his sets grounded in real-life experiences — the kind of everyday moments everyone can laugh at. A regular at Absolute Comedy (where he also works), Awad has been performing for just over a year but is already earning attention for his confident stage presence and offbeat anecdotes — including a fan-favourite bit about his brief stint as a nightclub security guard gone hilariously wrong.

How would you describe your comedy style?

I like to keep my comedy really relatable — I draw a lot from my own experiences and laugh at my own life along the way. I try to connect with the audience through things we’ve all gone through in some way.

Who are some of your influences?

Some of my biggest influences are Louis C.K., Bernie Mac, Dave Chappelle — especially his older work — Joey “Coco” Diaz, Bill Burr, and Gabriel Iglesias. I really love how each of them has such a different style and approach to storytelling, but they’re all completely free on stage and true to themselves.

Who was your favourite comedian growing up?

There are so many to choose from, but if I had to put someone at the top of my list, it would definitely be Louis C.K.

Who is your favourite comedian now?

I don’t have a single favourite right now because there are so many talented comics out there doing incredible work. I love watching all of them and learning from their unique styles and perspectives.

What is your pre-show ritual?

I usually take an hour or two nap before a show to rest up, then shower and do a little “rehearsal” in the shower to get in the zone. Just before I get on stage, I hear a continuous loop of the Geto Boys’ “My Mind’s Playing Tricks on Me” — for 20–30 seconds, everything else fades out, and it helps me focus.

What is your favourite place you have performed? Why?

My favourite place to perform is Absolute Comedy in Ottawa. It’s an amazingly run club with great headliners and a really welcoming environment.

What is your favourite bit you have written and why were you proud of it?

I don’t really have a favourite bit yet since I’m still fairly new to comedy — I’ve only been doing it for a year and a few months. But one bit I love and will probably keep forever is about the time I worked security at a nightclub. I had to break up a fight between two women, and one of them grabbed my shirt and ended up ripping it, exposing my chest. It’s a crazy, memorable experience that always gets a laugh.

What is your favourite medium for listening or finding new comics/comedians?

I usually find new comedians on YouTube or Spotify, especially when I’m on the road. I also get a lot of recommendations through word of mouth — luckily, I work at Absolute Comedy, where so many headliners come through. Just this past weekend, I was hanging out with Slade Ham, an amazing human being, who gave me a bunch of people to check out and learn from.

Tell us a joke about your city.

Oh man, Ottawa’s roads are a mess — potholes everywhere, detours all the time. You need a full suspension just to get across the city!

Where can we follow you?

You can follow me on Instagram.

PAY IT FORWARD: Who is another local comic/comedian we should know about?

I’d love to highlight two local comics you should know about: Wafik Nasrallah and Kia Mazher. They’re both incredibly talented and worth checking out!