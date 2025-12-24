“A Day in the Life” with: Toronto Visual Artist David Liss

David Liss is an independent curator, writer and artist currently living in Toronto. From 2000 to 2020, he was Director, Curator and Artistic Director of the Museum of Contemporary Art Toronto. From 1995 to 2000, he was Director and Curator of the Gallery of the Saidye Bronfman Centre for the Arts in Montreal. During the early 1990s, he contributed art and music reviews to the Montreal Gazette, Vice, Canadian Art, and other publications. Since the late 1980s, he has organized, curated, written texts and essays, published books, and developed interdisciplinary programs for numerous exhibitions and projects in Toronto, Montreal, other venues across Canada, and internationally.

***

Which ’hood are you in?

I live in The Junction. Best neighbourhood in Toronto!

What do you do?

I’m an independent artist, curator and writer.

What are you currently working on?

I’ve been fortunate to have spent quite a bit of time over the summer working on my art in my outdoor studio, aka my backyard.

Where can we find your work?

You can check my Instagram.