10 Can’t Miss Food Events Happening in Toronto in August

Torontonians and visitors to our city love to explore and eat. No surprise! Alongside the street food style cafes and Michelin-star recos, we’ve got plenty to explore. So, grab your stretchy shorts and roomy tees and get out there! Here are five can’t miss tasty food events happening this August!

Journey Through Asian Afternoon Tea: Shangri-La Toronto, 188 University Avenue, until August 31

Transport yourself to the elegance and refined tastes of Asia in this very special Afternoon Tea service at the luxurious Shangri-La Toronto’s Lobby Bar. Throughout the month of August, celebrate the rich flavours and traditions inspired by each of the Shangri-La hotel properties across Asia without having to leave the city. The menu draws inspiration from some of the most beloved destinations, including Singapore, the Philippines, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Cambodia, Thailand, and China. Special nods to Beijing and the newly opened Silk Lakehouse at Shangri-La Hangzhou. Guests will be invited to participate in an exclusive sweepstake competition in collaboration with Shangri-La Singapore and Kowloon Shangri-La, Hong Kong. One lucky winner will receive a luxurious Shangri-La three-city getaway.

A Taste of Sicily at Eataly: All Toronto locations until August 31

Transport yourselves through your taste buds to the land of lemon trees and incredible pastas as Eataly brings Sicily to our city. This latest regional spotlight brings the bold and sun-kissed flavours of Sicily to La Pizza & La Pasta and Eataly Ristorante restaurants across North America. Expect a limited-time menu filled with island staples like Busiate alla Trapanese and Casarecce al Pesto di Pistacchio e Gamberi, plus immersive events including Sicilian-themed communal dinners, tastings, and hands-on workshops.

Scarborough Rib Fest: Thomson Memorial Park, August 1 to 4

Enjoy delicious ribs alongside hot dogs, french fries, corn on the cob and more! Midway rides, Creative designs by crafters and vendors, and an all day beer garden and more!

The Art of Butcher and Chef: 26 Sousa Mendes Avenue, August 1

This immersive experience by Cameron Taylor (Head Butcher at Harbour Sixty) celebrates the art of butchery and the importance of understanding every step that brings food to our plates. Hosted at Rily Kitchen, this event features a beef-focused gourmet menu inspired by the various cuts demonstrated by their expert butcher. Observe and interact with the butcher to better understand preparation techniques and the craftsmanship that transforms quality cuts into extraordinary dishes. Don’t miss the opportunity to witness how butchers and chefs collaborate to elevate your dining experience. Details here.

JerkFest: Centennial Park Etobicoke, August 8 to 10

Get ready for the ultimate celebration of Caribbean flavour and rhythm! This is North America’s longest-running jerk food and music festival—and the biggest one outside of Jamaica. Expect sizzling jerk eats, vibrant vibes, and non-stop entertainment with live performances from both local and international artists. Plus, don’t miss the live cooking demos that’ll have your mouth watering and your taste buds dancing!

Waterfront Asian Night Market: Exhibition Place, Hotel X, August 8 to 10

Get a taste of pan-Asian cuisine, watch a cultural showcase and send away floating lanterns. The event is limited to adults aged 19+ on Friday and Saturday, and open to all ages on Sunday. The festival is symbolically in celebration of the QiXi Double Seven Festival, which is Asia’s version of Valentine’s Day!

TacoFest: 250 Fort York Blvd., August 8 to 11

Discover over 250 different varieties of tacos at the ninth annual instalment of this epic taco festival, and in the end, the best taco in Toronto will ultimately be crowned and walk away with big-time bragging rights.

Rosé Disco Toronto: Fort York, August 16, 2 pm to 8 pm

Don your chicest pink-and-white fits for an afternoon of world-class wine, crave-worthy food, and a soundtrack built to keep you moving! With over 30 local and international rosé wines to explore—from crisp Provençal favourites to bold Ontario blends—the tasting lineup invites guests to sip their way through summer’s favourite varietal. Paired with elevated eats from Toronto culinary pop-ups like Taco Minino, Fat Rabbit, Tasty Moments, Prince St. Pizza, and artisanal charcuterie and dessert vendors, every glass finds its perfect bite.

As the sun sets, the energy builds: headliners Felix Cartal and Phantoms lead an all-day DJ lineup that includes Never Dull, Nikolina, Levi, and Flavor Dave, creating the ultimate sunset soundtrack for dancing under the open sky. Immersive photo ops, garden games, and playful festival touches round out the experience—perfect for celebrating summer in style.

Kalamansi Fest: Stackt Market, August 24

Get ready to party—it’s the first-ever celebration of all things kalamansi! This zesty little Filipino citrus (aka the Philippine lime) is taking centre stage in a flavour-packed event full of culture, creativity, and community spirit. Come get a taste of home! You’ll spot your favourite vendors, discover fresh new makers, and leave with a belly full of deliciousness. Bring your appetite and good vibes

Flavours by Fire: Harbourfront Centre. August 30 to September 1

This is the fiery feast you’ve been waiting for! Sink your teeth into juicy BBQ, wood-fired pizzas, and flame-kissed seafood served up by top chefs and pitmasters. Craving global flavour? Dig into Korean BBQ, Jamaican jerk, Brazilian churrasco, and Texas-style smoked brisket. Wash it all down with ice-cold craft brews, smoky cocktails, and whiskey tastings while live bands turn up the heat with feel-good festival vibes. Feeling bold? Bring the fire to your taste buds in hot wing challenges and BBQ throwdowns.

BONUS TRACKS…OUTTA THE CITY

Global Street Eats at Base 31: Picton, August 3

Base31 continues to grow its food and drink offerings with Global Street Eats, an outdoor celebration of international street food flavours happening Sunday, August 3, from 11 AM to 3 PM at The Commissary.

The event features a specially curated Flavour Passport ($), granting guests access to eight globally inspired dishes served in hearty, appetizer-sized portions. Base31 is thrilled to welcome two award-winning guest chefs—Chef Roger Moore and Chef Sang Kim—who will be serving up delicious creations alongside Base31’s beloved kitchens. Chef Sang Kim will also host a live kimchi-making demonstration on The Commissary Stage during the event.

You may also want to save the date for Base31’s Feel-Good Food Celebration invites guests to nourish their bodies and minds through immersive wellness experiences and delicious, nourishing food September 6. This experience will also feature Toronto’s Soul Expansion.

“Smash and Sear” at Hale Muskoka: August 10 (ticketed event), 12 pm to 6 pm

Officially opening to the public on this day with the first annual Smash & Sear: Best in Burger Competition with Broil King, Rowe Beef and Secret Lands Farms.

Celebrity chefs including Chef Paul Boehmer, Chef Joe Friday, Chef Bradley Yip, Chef Melanie Robinson and Chef Roger Moore will take to the grill to make tasty smash burgers using Rowe Beef and compete for the coveted title of “Best in Burger”.

Attendees will also get to sample beverages from local brewers and distillers, as well as sweets from Good Behaviour Ice Cream and DRAY’Z CAKYZ. There will be an artisan market filled with unique offerings from local growers, makers and retailers, shop curated vintage finds from Hippie Market, listen to live music from Alexis Taylor and The Patti & Mick Trio, play vintage lawn games and create custom indigo dye t-shirts.

TRIUS Winery’s Party in the Vineyard: Niagara on the Lake, August 9, 6 pm to 10 pm

The highly anticipated summer soirée features live performances from some of Canada’s top country music talent, including JUNO Award-nominated artist Tyler Joe Miller, Top 10 Canadian Radio Artist Ryan Langdon, and #1 Indie Country Countdown Artist, Jessica Sevier. In addition to the star-studded entertainment, the celebration marks the official launch of the new Trius Méthod Cuvé Close Sparkling, giving guests of the event the opportunity to be the first in the country to enjoy the effervescent release. Event guests will enjoy a variety of gourmet food trucks, interactive tasting stations and sparkling activations within the picturesque backdrop of Niagara-on-the-Lake’s stunning landscape.

Each ticket includes event entry, a keepsake Trius wine glass, and a sample of the winery’s newest Trius Sparkling release: Trius Méthod Cuvé Close Sparkling — a fresh and lively expression crafted in the Charmat method that’s perfect for toasting warm summer nights. Guests will have the opportunity to purchase and savour bites from gourmet food trucks, participate in interactive VQA tasting stations and more while enjoying lively country music performances from Canada’s top country music talent.