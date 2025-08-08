Five Minutes With: Toronto Singer-Songwriter Andrea England

The founder, curator and host of critically-acclaimed songwriter series, Four Chords & the Truth, Andrea England is an award-winning singer-songwriter, having released three albums of her own in addition to landing cuts/co-writes with JUNO & GRAMMY award-winning artists. Fully immersed in both the creative and business sides of the music industry, England is also the Associate Director of Publisher Engagement and Strategy at the Canadian Musical Reproduction Rights Agency (CMRRA), a Director on the Board of the Songwriters Association of Canada (S.A.C.), a member the Canadian (Junos) and American (Grammys) Academies of Recording Arts & Sciences, CCMA, ECMA, Americana Music Association, Folk Alliance International, IMPF, and AIMP; has co-curated domestic and international song camps; led songwriting workshops for Seneca College, Guitar WorkshopPlus, the Honey Jam, the Singing Competition, and Elaine Overholt’s Big Voice Studio; and been a judge/juror for multiple songwriting awards, including the Her Music Awards, Indigenous Music Awards, Canadian Folk Music Awards and the Junos.

Name:

Andrea England

Genre:

Singer-songwriter, Americana

Founded:

Four Chords & the Truth was founded in 2015

# of Albums:

4

Latest Album:

Evidence of Love

Latest Single:

Halifax

Latest Video:

Favourite musician growing up:

Sheryl Crow

Favourite musician now:

Too many to mention

Guilty pleasure song:

Anything by Celine Dion

Live show ritual:

Before we walk to the stage at Four Chords & the Truth, we do a group huddle

EP or LP?

LP

Early bird or night owl?

Night Owl

Road or studio?

Depends on the day

Where can we follow you?

Four Chords & the Truth: Instagram | Website | Four Chords & the Truth: the Confessions’ Alumni Spotify Playlist

Andrea England: Instagram | Website

***

Rapid Fire Local Questions:

What is your favourite local restaurant?

My friend Shakura S’Aida turned me onto Hugs and Sarcasm on Queen St. West, and it’s now a go-to brunch spot! Otherwise, I ate at the counter at Alo recently and highly recommend for a special occasion

What is your favourite street in your city and why?

West Queen St West. Always vibrant, always changing.

What is your favourite park in your city and why?

Trinity Bellwoods. It’s a community gathering spot in the heart of the city, especially beautiful when the cherry blossoms are in bloom.

What is your favourite music venue in your city?

Allied Music Centre, incl, Massey Hall and TDMH

What is your favourite music store in your city?

I am a Gibson Guitar fan, and love audio gear, so L&M is a one-stop shop for most things I need.