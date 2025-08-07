Tragedy Plus Time: Toronto Comedian Keith Pedro

Keith Pedro is a Toronto-based comedian who found his footing in stand-up after enrolling in Humber College’s Comedy Program, a move influenced by his immigrant mother’s insistence on post-secondary education. What started as an academic pursuit quickly turned into a passion, launching him into the comedy world.

With a style influenced by legends like Patrice O’Neal, Bill Burr, and Dave Chappelle, Keith delivers high-energy, sharp-witted humour with a Filipino twist. His career highlights include a Canadian Screen Award nomination for Roast Battles, a Juno nomination, and headlining a 26-city U.S. tour. His latest comedy album, Manny Stacquiao, is out now on all streaming platforms.

How would you describe your comedy style?

My inspirations are Patrice O’neal, Bill Burr, Chris Rock, Chappelle, Katt Williams, so you’ll get a little bit of all of that with a high-energy Filipino twist.

Who was your favourite comedian growing up?

Probably all the ones I mentioned earlier

Who is your favourite comedian now?

Not including myself? LOL, I love Comedian CP, from Detroit. He’s in LA now, though, but he’s the slow burner. Funny AF. He’s the homie too. We bout to go on tour together, which is crazy.

What is your pre-show ritual?

Nipsey Hussle on Blast, brown in the cup with green rolled up.

What is your favourite place you have performed? Why?

I don’t have a favourite, favourite cuz it’s so hard to choose. But I love San Diego, San Francisco & DC. SD cuz the crowds are LIVE! They dress to the nine’s looking good, and treat the show like an event. It’s always Hype! I love SF because The Bay don’t play! If you’re trash, they’ll let you know. So when you kill, ya know you earned every laugh! I love DC because they get every angle, they’re hip and smart. They got their own style and swag, but will embrace yours.

What is your favourite bit you have written and why were you proud of it?

I go through a lot of favourites over my career, but right now I love doing this one about having a 19-year-old daughter, 15-year-old son and full-bred Filipina wife. It’s amazing having everyone in your house wear the same size. It’s a community closet at this point.

What is your favourite medium for listening or finding new comics/comedians?

Instagram, or any other social media. YouTube Shorts.

Tell us a joke about your city.

Nothing has been the same since Kawhi Leonard left. That’s more satire.

Do you have anything to promote right now?

New Comedy Album “Manny Stacquiao” out now on all streaming platforms. Tour dates & merch all on my website.

Where can we follow you?

Instagram | TikTok | Facebook | YouTube

PAY IT FORWARD: Who is another local comic/comedian we should know about?

Chris Robinson from Toronto