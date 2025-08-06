“A Day in the Life” with: Toronto-based Author Angelica Ganea

Born in Romania, Angelica Ganea has always been an artistic spirit, attracted to music and poetry. Before making her way to Canada at the age of 24, she was a rising star in the Romanian artistic world, active in both pop music and musical theatre. Since that time, her voice had that unforgettable thrill, that rare vibration that not only impressed but transformed.

In a world where art is often eclipsed by commercialism, Angelica remained faithful to her mission: to bring authentic beauty to people’s souls. Once in Canada, persistence and self-discipline have been her closest companions over the next 3 decades, as she embarked on a journey of healing her heart and re-discovering her passion for music and writing. As she graduated from Fitness at Seneca College then worked in the wellness field for over a decade, Angelica continued her artistic journey, releasing music and writing books that reflect her sensitivity and inner depth. Although she left Romania, her soul remained anchored in the roots that gave her voice.

Her path was not easy. She had to make her mark in an industry where success does not only come from talent, but also from perseverance. However, Angelica carved out a place for herself through the strength of her voice and heart. Despite her success, she remained a modest presence, almost shy in the face of praise, but grand in front of the stage.

Angelica Ganea is more than a singer, composer, or writer. She is a gift to Canada and the Romanian diaspora; a ray of light that connects our hearts through song and written word. In her voice, the diaspora finds its echo, rediscovers its longing and hope, because she sings not only in the language that connects us, but also in the one that adopted us. Through her melodies, Angelica becomes a bridge between worlds, a soul that carries with her the memory of Romania and the dream of an existence without borders. Every note she raises is a testament to her love for the roots and the wings she has carved for herself. It is time for the world to get to know her, to hear about this earthly angel who reminds us that beauty is not just something we see, but something we feel. Let’s talk about her, share her music, let ourselves be touched by the grace she carries. In her voice, we all are at home.

-Written by Carmen Cristina Oltean, friend and poet

***

Which neighbourhood are you in?

I currently live in South-East Caledon with my husband and daughter. I moved here from Toronto in 2000 and love it!

What do you do?

I’m a Pop/Classical Singer-songwriter, author and speaker. Back in Romania, I was a performer from the age of 6 until 24, when I moved to Toronto and started anew (beginning with learning how to speak English). In 2019, I was asked to do a talk about my musical journey; a song & storytelling one-woman show, which I’ve been presenting regularly to various Probus organizations across the GTA. In this show, aside from my journey, I also talk about how to create realistic, long-term habitual behaviours in order to reach desired goals; goals regarding one’s passion, fitness or nutrition. I have a certification in fitness from Seneca College and love telling my audience about the priceless knowledge I’ve learned while working in the fitness field for over a decade: how quickly the remarkable human body responds when it’s not bombarded with needless diets and dreadful workouts. My goal is to encourage people of all ages to consider practicing what they are passionate about, even if on a part-time basis. A good set of realistic habitual behaviours, combined with attention to what we eat and how much we move, is the recipe. After all, when we feel good in our bodies, we have more drive to go for what is truly important to us: our passions. Doing what we love, loving what we do, makes us better people 😊

What are you currently working on?

Currently, I’m working on my Children’s book ‘Love Is Light’, which I wrote and illustrated. The book will be available in English, as well as bilingual (Romanian & English). Aside from that, I’m working on my new original single and music video ‘Love Is Light’ (a companion to the book), which I wrote and produced. The book and the single will be released in September 2025. I’m also working on a Song & Storytelling Christmas Concert for the 2025 Holiday Season (details will be posted on my website).

Where can we find your work?

Website | YouTube | Instagram