Guppy the cat is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

Guppy is a gentle, shy soul with a heart of gold, but it takes time for him to warm up to new faces and experiences. When you first meet him, don’t be surprised if he seems a little nervous-he’s a sensitive little guy who needs patience and understanding to feel safe. His initial reactions may be to hiss or retreat to his cozy box, and that’s okay! It’s just his way of saying, “I’m scared, but I’m not mad.”

Once he’s in a calmer space, you’ll see the true Guppy shine through. He’s a quiet observer, taking in the world around him with cautious curiosity. While Guppy may not be the first to play with toys or run up for attention, he’s a great eater and loves his treats-especially when they’re served in a gentle, slow approach. He may flinch or retreat if there’s sudden movement, but with a little time, he’ll feel more comfortable and even start to peek out to explore.

Guppy’s ideal home would be one where he can take his time adjusting, with someone who understands his need for space and calm. He gets along well with his sibling, Gourami, though he may need some encouragement to get his fair share of treats! When he’s not busy hiding or watching from the safety of his box, you might catch him dozing peacefully like a little loaf, enjoying the soft sounds of someone reading nearby.

If you have a quiet, patient home and a big heart to help Guppy find his confidence, he will reward you with gentle companionship and the kind of love that only a cat like him can offer. Guppy’s journey to trusting people will be slow, but with your help, we know he’ll blossom into the loving companion he’s meant to be.

Guppy

Breed: Domestic Shorthair, Mix

Age: 3 Months

Sex: Male

Size: M

Colour: White / Black

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

