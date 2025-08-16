Kenny the cat is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

Kenny is a quiet, thoughtful soul who’s just starting to show the world his gentle personality – and it’s been a joy to watch him blossom, one treat at a time. During his visits, Kenny prefers the cozy comfort of his box, but he’s been bravely stepping out a little more each time when lured with his favourite treats (Temptations are his love language!) and a trail of tasty squeeze food.

Though a bit shy in a busy room, Kenny is incredibly food-motivated and curious. He slowly ventures out when things are calm, stretching his paws, giving soft, slow blinks, and keeping a keen eye on everything around him. He’s not a fan of noisy surprises just yet, but he’s making brave little steps toward trust – and that’s something really special.

Kenny may not care much for wand toys, but bring out a laser pointer and he lights up with excitement! His playful side shines through in these moments, especially when he can chase the red dot from the safety of his cozy corner.

Kenny is looking for a calm, patient home where he can take things at his own pace and continue to grow in confidence. With time, love, and a steady supply of snacks and laser time, this sweet boy is sure to become a loving, loyal companion.

Could you be the one to help Kenny come out of his shell and into your heart?

Kenny

Breed: Domestic Shorthair, Mix

Age: 8 Years

Sex: Male

Size: M

Colour: Black

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

